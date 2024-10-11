Deadlock to introduce Ranked mode on October 15

Although Valve's Deadlock is still in its beta stage, many players have already fallen in love with it.

According to SteamDB, Deadlock often averages a player peak of around 80,000 players and, so far, it has been difficult to spot a day with less than 35,000 online players. Last month, Deadlock's player peak was 171,490 simultaneous players.

With constant updates to the game and even the release of an anti-cheat system that allows players to transform cheaters into frogs, the fans are loving Valve's work on Deadlock. Now, Valve's most recent update will see a long-awaited feature coming to the game: Ranked playlist.

Deadlock's Ranked playlist will be open for the first time on October 15 at 8PM GMT. However, there are a couple of twists: to be eligible to play Ranked, you first must play 50 matches and you mustn't have any behavior related restrictions, like voice or text bans.

According to Valve's developer Yoshi, the Ranked playlist will only be open in very specific time windows "where they (players) can opt into games where the primary focus is on game quality."

Deadlock players will be able to access the Ranked playlist from 1 PM to 4 PM and 7 PM to 10 PM in the respective time zones every day. Players will be able to change their time zone once per week.

In Deadlock's Ranked playlist, players will be able to collect 11 medals with six levels each. When initiating a game, players will be matched with players who have the same medal. These medals won't be private as players will be able to see them. Keep in mind that medals will be updated once a week.

Additionally, players will have to play at least seven Ranked matches to get a new medal the following week. If that's not the case, "your medal will be marked as undefined until you play enough and earn a new medal the following Tuesday."

With Ranked opening on October 15, the first medals will be given to players on October 22.

Ranked isn't the only feature coming to Deadlock alongside the new patch as Valve's update included multiple fixes to improve the player's experience. You can check the update here.

For more information about Deadlock, keep checking SiegeGG for more updates. We also encourage you to check out our social media pages.