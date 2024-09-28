Is Deadlock coming to consoles?

Deadlock is still in its testing phase on PC and now that it's gaining more and more attention, players also wonder if the title is also coming to PS5 or Xbox.

Here is everything we know about the possibility of a console release for the upcoming MOBA shooter.

Is Deadlock coming to PS5 or Xbox?

Deadlock is currently just available for PC players and Valve hasn't mentioned if the game is coming to either of the two main consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.



Similar titles like Overwatch 2 or Marvel Rivals have or are confirmed to launch on consoles, so common sense would be to launch this game on console too to be able to compete.

However, Valve is not known for releasing its games on consoles. The last time that happened was in 2012 with the release of Counter-Striker: Global Offensive, so that might be a bad sign for PS5 or Xbox users waiting to play Deadlock.

How to get access?

If you have a PC and want to try the game, there are two ways to get access to the private playtest. The first one is getting an invitation from Valve, but they send those randomly so it's difficult to get one.

The other method is getting an invitation from a friend on Steam with access to the playtest. Once you find someone, here is what the other person needs to do:

Start the game and click the option "Invite your friends" at the bottom right of Deadlock's start menu.

A list of this person's Steam friends will show up and they only have to select you to send the invite.

After 1 or 2 days, you will receive a notification with the invitation, which will look like the picture below:



All you need to do is accept the invitation and the game will be available to download from your Steam library.

You can check here to see what we know about the game's anti-cheat software, and we also have a guide to tell you how to set up custom games if you wish to play only with your friends.

