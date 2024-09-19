Deadlock is currently in a closed beta (or playtest) phase, but many of its features, including custom matches, are available for testing. Valve has invited select players through random invites and friend referrals, but there is no open access to the game yet.

The game’s custom matches offer players the chance to create private lobbies for a personalized game, making them well-regarded for the control they provide over gameplay. This article covers how to create custom matches in Deadlock, whether you want to do it in the playtest or hold off for the official launch.

How to create custom matches in Deadlock

The September 2024 update for Deadlock brought a major overhaul, including a new custom match feature that enables players to create private lobbies with console commands.

Credit: Valve

When setting up a custom lobby, you can assign up to 12 players, divided evenly between two teams: The Amber Hand and The Sapphire Flame.

To initiate this, you must open the console (using F7 or a key you've configured) and type private_lobby_create. This command generates a private lobby where you can adjust the match configurations.

On the right side of the screen, you have the option to configure match settings, including choosing a server region (North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, South America, and Oceania) to help minimize lag for all players, as well as the ability to add bots for further practice runs. These bots can be set to easy, medium, or hard difficulty.

Credit: Valve

Players can be invited either through direct invites from your friend's list or by sharing the invite code found in the match settings. There are also two slots for spectators, making the custom lobby a flexible option for casual games or small tournaments.

Players can fill team slots by clicking on the empty spaces, and once everyone is ready, including the spectators, they can select their heroes. All participants must hit the 'Ready' button for the 'Start Match' option to show up, or else the game won't begin.

Alongside custom matches, the update introduced several key features, including 24/7 matchmaking that removes regional time restrictions, a redesigned minimap for clearer visuals, and a new behavior tracking system to enhance player conduct within the game.

That’s everything you need to know about creating custom matches in Deadlock.