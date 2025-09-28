Daystar clinch APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier spot after victory against Elevate

Daystar have qualified for the APAC Major Munich Qualifier after the Asians' 2-0 victory over the Brazilian lineup of Elevate.

The Taiwanese-majority lineup caused an upset in the Asia League 2025 Stage 2 Playoffs as they took down the group stage's first seed Elevate. With six regulation wins and just one overtime victory, the Brazilians were favorites alongside Weibo Gaming to qualify for Melbourne, Australia.

Against all of the odds, Daystar pulled off a miracle as the former Dire Wolves players started the series with a 7-2 win on Bank, Elevate's map pick. Eventually, Daystar clinched a spot in the region's finals after a maximum overtime win on Consulate.

Unfortunately for them, Daystar couldn't upset Weibo Gaming in the Asia League 2025 Stage 2 grand final as the Asian mix took down the former pack with 7-4 and 7-1 wins on Clubhouse and Kafe Dostoyevsky, respectively. Nevertheless, Daystar are still alive in the race to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich. Meanwhile, Elevate's ambitious Brazilian roster won't be in Germany, meaning their chances to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 have been reduced significantly.

Although Elevate can't qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 through the Global Standings anymore, they can still do by winning the APAC Regional Finals or the APAC Six Invitational 2026 Closed Qualifier. These will be played in December and January, respectively.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.