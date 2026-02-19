DarkZero Esports part ways with CTZN

Ben "CTZN" McMillan confirmed on his official X account that he's now a free agent after partying ways with DarkZero Esports. After three seasons where he played for Soniqs, M80, and DarkZero Esports, the British player is now looking for options to compete in Europe.

His last appearance in Europe's top flight was with G2 Esports in October 2022. Right before the Six Invitational 2023, the British player joined Soniqs which allowed the samurai to sign Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli. Since then, CTZN has been competing in North America's top flight.

After some positive results with Soniqs and M80 in his first two years in the North America League, the British player joined DarkZero Esports. Unfortunately, the team's results weren't the expected ones as a poor performance in RE:L0:AD was followed by inconsistent results in North America's top flight. As a consequence, DarkZero Esports missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the Six Invitational 2026.