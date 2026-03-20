Cloud9 reveal roster for Rainbow Six Siege's Year 11

Cloud9 have unveiled their Rainbow Six Siege player lineup for Year 11, which is completely different to the one the team had in Year 10. Overall, the roster is way less experienced, especially following the departures of Mitch "Dream" Malson, Elian "Kobelax" Rodríguez, and Nick "Snake" Janis, who all had played internationally for other powerhouses in the scene before joining the blue roster.

In Year 11, Cloud9's player lineup will consist of three rookies, including Deven "Centir" Medina, Xavier "Focal" Rios, and Tyler "Ewzy" Troutner, as well as the former Luminosity Gaming players, Eduardo "Eddy" Díaz and Julián "Kixhro" Velázquez.

Cloud9's only remaining piece from Year 10's project is the team's head coach Charles "Vivid" Stahelek, who had previously been Parabellum Esports, Luminosity Gaming, and Cloud9 Beastcoast's coach, among other Tier 2 lineups.

Considering Cloud9 will compete in the North America League 2026 against other esports powerhouses, including 100 Thieves, DarkZero Esports, Shopify Rebellion, or M80, it's fair to say Cloud9 will have it very difficult, on paper, to qualify for international competitions. Time will tell if they can prove watchers wrong.