NAL 2024 Stage 2 Day 5 Roundup: Cloud9 Beastcoast climb to second place, DarkZero Esports get third consecutive win

With the fifth playday of the North America League 2024 Stage 2 coming to an end, here's everything you need to know about today's games:

DarkZero Esports 7-5 Wildcard

DarkZero Esports clinched the team's third back-to-back win after defeating Wildcard on Clubhouse.

Although DarkZero Esports kicked off the match with a successful attacking round, that would be the only one for the purple roster as Wildcard won the following five rounds in a first half full of C4 kills.

However, DarkZero Esports' attack ended up being the difference in the end. After winning the team's first three defenses, Jason "Beaulo" Doty's 1v1 clutch on round ten saw the purple roster tying the scoreboard. Two rounds later, the team grabbed the three points after completing a great comeback.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.33 and 1.28 respectively, Jason "Beaulo" Doty and Nick "njr" Rapier were the best players of the game. Meanwhile, the former Soniqs player Evan "Kanzen" Bushore was Wildcard's best player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.26.

M80 7-5 Oxygen Esports

After winning their two last games, M80 got back to winning ways with a regulation victory over Oxygen Esports on Clubhouse.

The game saw Skopós being played competitively in the North America League 2024 for the first time. In the sixth round of the game, Ethan "Nuers" James produced what was probably the best play of the match as he got a 4K while playing with the Greek operator. One round later, James "Hat" Hatfield clutched the team's first attack to take the lead.

After M80 restored the lead with back-to-back round wins, Oxygen Esports managed to equalize the score with a 4K by Evan "Yoggah" Nelson. Unfortunately for the attackers, M80 closed out the match after successful defenses on Gym and Church.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.27, Paul "Hyper" Kontopanagiotis was the best player of the match, closely followed by Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol (1.22) and Ben "CTZN" McMillan (1.19). Meanwhile, nobody in Oxygen Esports could finish with a positive rating.

Cloud9 Beastcoast 7-3 LOS

Cloud9 Beastcoast secured a third back-to-back regulation victory after defeating the Brazilian roster of LOS on Consulate. With this result, the Americans temporarily skyrocketed to first place.

The match between both rosters followed a similar script to the one seen in Cloud9 Beastcoast's game against Wildcard. While also playing on Consulate, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions completed a flawless attacking half to win the game. Today, the same happened.

After swapping sides with a 3-3 score, Cloud9 Beastcoast took the regulation victory back home with four back-to-back round wins — with the last one including a Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens' 1v1 clutch.

Just like in Cloud9 Beastcoast's previous three matches, Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorff was the team's highest-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.25. He was closely followed by his partner in crime Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne, who finished the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.23.

Soniqs 7-4 Luminosity

Soniqs reclaimed the lead of the North America League 2024 Stage 2 after a regulation victory over Luminosity Gaming.

Despite losing the first round of the match, Soniqs created a two-round lead after winning three back-to-back defenses, including a Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil 1v1 clutch while playing with Mira. Eventually, Soniqs reached match point as Gryxr added a second clutch to his tally.

Although Luminosity managed to survive to the first two match points, Soniqs closed out the game after successfully attacking Mining and Dining.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.38, Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil was the best player of the match. Meanwhile, Luminosity's George "Silent" Hernández was the team's only player with a positive score as he finished the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.28.