CL4L knocked out of BLAST R6 Major Montreal

CL4L have been knocked out of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal after defeats against Black Dragons and CAG Osaka.

The North American lineup had surprised everyone after defeating Cloud9 Beastcoast, Wildcard, and Oxygen Esports in the region's Last Chance Qualifier.

By doing so, the squad became the first non-top flight roster to qualify for a Rainbow Six Siege Major since forZe qualified for the Six Raleigh Major in July 2019.

Despite the team's success, the squad had to make a roster change as Tristan "Tristan" Yarbrough couldn't travel to Montreal due to the player not being able to get a passport in time. Instead, the North American lineup temporarily added Ooziie to the squad to compete in Canada.

The team's first official match together was a 1-2 defeat against Black Dragons in a special match for Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo as the Brazilian faced four former Escolinha do Bubu players, the coach's Tier 2 roster in Brazil. Following the team's defeat, CL4L dropped to the Lower Bracket.

Unfortunately, CL4L couldn't keep the team's hopes of qualifying for Montreal's Phase 2 alive as they were defeated by CAG Osaka on Lair (7-5) and Nighthaven Labs (8-6). Despite the roster's brief stay in Montreal, the team's potential can't be denied and it's likely we see some of these players in North America's top flight in the near future.