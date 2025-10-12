CAG Osaka win APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier

CAG Osaka have won the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier after a one-sided 2-0 win over back-to-back Asia League 2025 champions Weibo Gaming. The Japanese ran over the Asian mix with 7-2 and 7-5 victories on Kafe Dostoyevsky and Clubhouse, respectively.

With this win, the Cyclops have completed an unbeaten run in Melbourne, where they defeated ENTERPRISE Esports, Dplus, and Weibo Gaming twice. Curiously enough, these three rosters are the ones that qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich alongside the Japanese lineup.

Competition stats: APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier

CAG Osaka's win today means the Japanese have taken APAC's first seed ahead of the BLAST R6 Major Munich. This could be really important for the Cyclops as they are currently struggling in terms of SI Points, as they have only collected 200 so far. Fortunately for them, as they also qualified for APAC's Regional Finals, the Cyclops' hopes of qualifying for the Six Invitational 2026 are still well-alive.

Meanwhile, Weibo Gaming's defeat doesn't really affect them much, as today's game was just a clash for seeding and a better prize pool. The Asian mix have certainly been consistent, as back-to-back stage wins and a qualification for the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the APAC 2025 Regional Finals means they already have 700 SI Points.

