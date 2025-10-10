CAG Osaka qualify for BLAST R6 Major Munich after taking down ENTERPRISE Esports and Weibo Gaming

CAG Osaka have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Munich after victories over ENTERPRISE Esports and Weibo Gaming in the APAC 2025 Major Munich Qualifier.

Ultimately, this means that the Japanese roster have qualified for the Major after victories against Stage 1's regional champions from Asia and Oceania, arguably two of the toughest oppositions in the region.

CAG Osaka's first match was a BO1 series against ENTERPRISE Esports which ended in a 7-4 win over the Oceanic roster on Clubhouse. After heading to the attack with only three defensive rounds under their belt, the Cyclops ended up securing the victory after winning four of their five offensive rounds.

Shortly after, the Japanese took down Asia's Stage 1 and Stage 2 champions Weibo Gaming following 7-4 and 7-5 wins on Border and Chalet, respectively.

These two wins over ENTERPRISE Esports and Weibo Gaming mean CAG Osaka will make an international return following their grand final finish in RE:L0:AD. The Japanese's dream was crushed by the two-time Major champions and Six Invitational 2024 winners FURIA.

With this result, CAG Osaka's hopes to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026 are still well alive as the Cyclops currently have 200 SI Points. Their tally is fairly lower than other competitors as they didn't add any in Stage 1 due to their decision to withdraw from the APAC North 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs.

