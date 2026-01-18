Brazilian Rainbow Six Siege hero Nesk announces retirement

Team Liquid and Brazilian Rainbow Six Siege hero André "Nesk" Oliveira has announced his retirement from the game's professional scene. Whilst his retirement was a rumor during this weekend's South American Six Invitational 2026 Last Chance Qualifier, the Brazilian confirmed it following Team Liquid's 1-2 defeat against Black Dragons.

The 30-year-old is a Rainbow Six Siege legend. He made his first competitive steps under Black Dragons and two months after joining the Brazilian team he signed for BRK e-Sports. Shortly after and following a brief stint as MOPA TEAM, his chapter for Team Liquid began. The Brazilian made his debut for the Blue Cavalry at the Six Invitational 2018.

In the years to come, Nesk's individual displays made him one of Rainbow Six Siege's biggest icons. In May 2018, he won the Pro League Season 7 Finals. One year and a half later, the Brazilians won the OGA PIT Season 3 that took place in Split, Croatia. He also won multiple regional competitions and reached three more major international grand finals, including the Six Invitational 2021, the Six Jönköping Major, and the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen.

At the time of writing, Nesk is the second-highest fragger at the Six Invitational with 1,041 kills to his name, only surpassed by FaZe Clan's Jaime "Cyber" Ramos, who currently tops the standings with 1,182 kills.

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