Bleed Esports sign Julio to coach team at the Six Invitational 2024

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @capturedbycyga

Bleed Esports announced Julio "Julio" Giacomelli as the team's coach at the Six Invitational 2024. It will be the third team coached by the Brazilian after his spells at FURIA Esports and MNM Gaming.

Following his Six Invitational 2023 grand final appearance for w7m esports, the Brazilian was signed by MNM Gaming to become the marshmallows' coach. His first stage with the Europeans saw them qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, where the team reached the quarter-finals. Unfortunately, the roster missed out on both the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta and the Six Invitational 2024.

After his spells for FURIA Esports and MNM Gaming, the Six Invitational 2024 will be Julio's third international appearance as a coach after doing so at the Six Berlin Major and the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. In both competitions, the Brazilian managed to place his roster among the best eight teams. Will the Six Invitational 2021 champion be capable of leading Bleed Esports to what would be a historical Top 8 finish in São Paulo?

Bleed Esports' roster at the Six Invitational 2024:

#flag@20:cn Patrick "MentalistC" Fan

#flag@20:cn Weichen "Reeps96" Wu

#flag@20:id Aldi "Hovenherst" Firmansyah

#flag@20:sg Jay "Asphy" Wan

#flag@20:nz Taylor "Terdsta" Ching

#flag@20:br Julio "Julio" Giacomelli (Coach)