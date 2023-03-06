Bleed Esports announces Asia League roster led by Reeps96, MentalistC, and Hovenherst

Singaporean organization Bleed Esports officially announced its roster for the Asia League today, featuring former Fnatic and Invictus Gaming player Patrick "MentalistC" Fan, former Dire Wolves star Wu "Reeps96" Weichen, and former Gaimin Gladiators player Aldi "Hovenherst" Firmansyah.

Reeps96 had left Dire Wolves late last year due to "personal reasons", even though Dire Wolves were set to play in the qualifier for the Six Invitational 2023. Dire Wolves eventually qualified for the tournament, but felt the absence of their former top fragger.

Managing the team is MentalistC's former Invictus teammate, Jeremy "HysteRiX" Tan.

Alongside them is Kiwi player Taylor "Skux" Ching (formerly "Terdsta") and Singaporean player Jay "Asphy" Wan, with both set to make their top-flight debuts this weekend. Both Skux and Asphy have particpated in a smattering of lower-tier tournaments and leagues in the past, but come in with limited top-level experience.

Coaching the team will be Reeps96's former coach at the Chinese team Chillax, "BruceZz".

Bleed Esports itself is a new organization, having been formed in Sep. 2021. However, it fields an impressive Dota 2 roster featuring Daryl "iceiceice" Koh, as well as a VALORANT team.

The Rainbow Six Siege Asia League begins on Mar. 11.