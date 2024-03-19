BLAST revoke Mirage's license to compete in the BLAST R6 North America League 2024

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

BLAST have unveiled the decision to "revoke" Mirage's license to compete in the BLAST R6 North America League 2024. According to the BLAST's announcement, the team was "unable to field and maintain an eligible roster."

With Mirage's license being revoked, the North America League 2024 Stage 1 will be a nine-team competition. "In order to preserve the continuity and stability of our league operations, we have made the decision to revoke Mirage's license to compete in the BLAST R6 North America closed league."

On the first match day of the season, Beastcoast obtained a default 7-0 victory when they were supposed to play against Mirage. While we expect BLAST to do the same with the rest of the teams in the standings, nothing has been made official yet. "The changes coming to the league format and match schedules will be communicated soon."

Mirage was supposed to compete in the BLAST R6 North America League 2024 season with Team SBL's roster. At the same time, Team SBL made clear that the players "will not have contractual obligations with Mirage" as the only "connection to Mirage is in name only."

Unfortunately for Team SBL's squad, their players won't be allowed to compete in the BLAST R6 North America League 2024 closed league. However, the team will "remain eligible to compete in the NA Open Qualifiers."