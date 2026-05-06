BLAST have announced that Wolves Esports, EDward Gaming, Wildcard, Twisted Minds, and Five Fears have had issues securing their players' visas to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City, which will take place in Salt Lake City, Utah, between May 8 and May 17.

In Wolves Esports case, all of their players and staff failed to secure visas in time. Therefore, the pack will finish in 20th place, securing USD$3,000 and 250 SI Points. The rest of teams mentioned will be allowed to compete with stand-ins, including:

EDward Gaming : Cheng "Direction" Yabing will be replaced by Noah "Noa" Urwitz as he joins the Chinese esports powerhouse on loan from Team Secret.

: Cheng "Direction" Yabing will be replaced by Noah "Noa" Urwitz as he joins the Chinese esports powerhouse on loan from Team Secret. Wildcard : Adrian "Adrian" Tryka will be replaced by the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and BLAST R6 Major Munich champion Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, who was recently benched by M80.

: Adrian "Adrian" Tryka will be replaced by the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and BLAST R6 Major Munich champion Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens, who was recently benched by M80. Twisted Minds : Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi will be replaced by his twin Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi, who recently parted ways with the MENA powerhouse.

: Abdullah "Dov2hkiin" Alsaeedi will be replaced by his twin Abdulrahman "Guardz" Alsaeedi, who recently parted ways with the MENA powerhouse. Five Fears: Rostyslav "Archer" Holoshchuk will be replaced by Sam "Fenix" Spencer.

Plain a simple, a quarter of the teams competing in Salt Lake City have been affected by visa issues. Similar situations were seen in previous events held in the United States, including the Six Charlotte Major (Team oNe, w7m esports, and Elevate) and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta (Geekay Esports and ALPHA Team).