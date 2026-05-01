BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City play-in matches revealed

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City is just around the corner and, on April 30, 2026, Ubisoft unveiled the Upper Bracket Round 1 play-in matches. These will kick off the action in Salt Lake City and only the four best teams will move to the Swiss Stage.
The play-in will feature eight rosters, including:
- Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff: 4th seed (Team Falcons)
- North America League 2026 Kickoff: 4th seed (Shopify Rebellion)
- South America League 2026 Kickoff: 4th seed (LOS)
- CN League 2026 Kickoff: 2nd seed (EDward Gaming), 3rd seed (Wolves Esports), and 4th seed (Four Angry Men)
- Asia League 2026 Kickoff: 2nd seed (Daystar)
- Oceania League 2026 Kickoff: 1st seed (ENTERPRISE Esports)
The play-in stage will start on May 8, 2026. The first day of action will include six matches; the initial four will be BO1s whilst the last two will be BO3s. Here's a look at the matches and their starting times, all in Salt Lake City's local time:
- LOS vs. Wolves Esports (10:30 AM MT)
- ENTERPRISE Esports vs. EDward Gaming (12:00 PM MT)
- Team Falcons vs. Daystar (1:30 PM MT)
- Shopify Rebellion vs. Four Angry Men (3 PM MT)
- Upper Bracket Final 1: 4:30 PM MT
- Upper Bracket Final 2: 7:30 PM MT
On May 9, 2026, the remaining six teams will face off in an elimination bracket, including the following games:
- Lower Bracket Round 1
- Lower Bracket Round 2
- Lower Bracket Final 1
- Lower Bracket Final 2
The four best teams will reach the Swiss Stage, where they will join the following twelve rosters:
- G2 Esports
- Virtus.pro
- Twisted Minds
- Five Fears
- Wildcard
- DarkZero Esports
- FURIA
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- FaZe Clan
- All Gamers
- CAG Osaka
- Weibo Gaming
For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.