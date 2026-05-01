BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City play-in matches revealed

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City is just around the corner and, on April 30, 2026, Ubisoft unveiled the Upper Bracket Round 1 play-in matches. These will kick off the action in Salt Lake City and only the four best teams will move to the Swiss Stage.

The play-in will feature eight rosters, including:

Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff : 4th seed (Team Falcons)

: 4th seed (Team Falcons) North America League 2026 Kickoff : 4th seed (Shopify Rebellion)

: 4th seed (Shopify Rebellion) South America League 2026 Kickoff : 4th seed (LOS)

: 4th seed (LOS) CN League 2026 Kickoff : 2nd seed (EDward Gaming), 3rd seed (Wolves Esports), and 4th seed (Four Angry Men)

: 2nd seed (EDward Gaming), 3rd seed (Wolves Esports), and 4th seed (Four Angry Men) Asia League 2026 Kickoff : 2nd seed (Daystar)

: 2nd seed (Daystar) Oceania League 2026 Kickoff: 1st seed (ENTERPRISE Esports)

The play-in stage will start on May 8, 2026. The first day of action will include six matches; the initial four will be BO1s whilst the last two will be BO3s. Here's a look at the matches and their starting times, all in Salt Lake City's local time:

LOS vs. Wolves Esports (10:30 AM MT)

ENTERPRISE Esports vs. EDward Gaming (12:00 PM MT)

Team Falcons vs. Daystar (1:30 PM MT)

Shopify Rebellion vs. Four Angry Men (3 PM MT)

Upper Bracket Final 1: 4:30 PM MT

Upper Bracket Final 2: 7:30 PM MT

On May 9, 2026, the remaining six teams will face off in an elimination bracket, including the following games:

Lower Bracket Round 1

Lower Bracket Round 2

Lower Bracket Final 1

Lower Bracket Final 2

The four best teams will reach the Swiss Stage, where they will join the following twelve rosters:

G2 Esports

Virtus.pro

Twisted Minds

Five Fears

Wildcard

DarkZero Esports

FURIA

Ninjas in Pyjamas

FaZe Clan

All Gamers

CAG Osaka

Weibo Gaming