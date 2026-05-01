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BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City play-in matches revealed

These are the games that will kick off the action in Salt Lake City.

BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City
David Via

The BLAST R6 Major Salt Lake City is just around the corner and, on April 30, 2026, Ubisoft unveiled the Upper Bracket Round 1 play-in matches. These will kick off the action in Salt Lake City and only the four best teams will move to the Swiss Stage.

The play-in will feature eight rosters, including:

  • Europe and MENA League 2026 Kickoff: 4th seed (Team Falcons)
  • North America League 2026 Kickoff: 4th seed (Shopify Rebellion)
  • South America League 2026 Kickoff: 4th seed (LOS)
  • CN League 2026 Kickoff: 2nd seed (EDward Gaming), 3rd seed (Wolves Esports), and 4th seed (Four Angry Men)
  • Asia League 2026 Kickoff: 2nd seed (Daystar)
  • Oceania League 2026 Kickoff: 1st seed (ENTERPRISE Esports)

The play-in stage will start on May 8, 2026. The first day of action will include six matches; the initial four will be BO1s whilst the last two will be BO3s. Here's a look at the matches and their starting times, all in Salt Lake City's local time:

  • LOS vs. Wolves Esports (10:30 AM MT)
  • ENTERPRISE Esports vs. EDward Gaming (12:00 PM MT)
  • Team Falcons vs. Daystar (1:30 PM MT)
  • Shopify Rebellion vs. Four Angry Men (3 PM MT)
  • Upper Bracket Final 1: 4:30 PM MT
  • Upper Bracket Final 2: 7:30 PM MT

On May 9, 2026, the remaining six teams will face off in an elimination bracket, including the following games:

  • Lower Bracket Round 1
  • Lower Bracket Round 2
  • Lower Bracket Final 1
  • Lower Bracket Final 2

The four best teams will reach the Swiss Stage, where they will join the following twelve rosters:

  • G2 Esports
  • Virtus.pro
  • Twisted Minds
  • Five Fears
  • Wildcard
  • DarkZero Esports
  • FURIA
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • FaZe Clan
  • All Gamers
  • CAG Osaka
  • Weibo Gaming

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.

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