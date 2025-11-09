BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage Day 2 Preview: FURIA face elimination threat, two teams to secure playoff spots today, and more!

With the BLAST R6 Major Munich heading to its second day of action, here's a look at today's games, the most important storylines, and what people should expect from the games:

G2 Esports vs. Team BDS

G2 Esports and Team BDS will clash in today's only match that will involve teams from the same region. The first day of action saw G2 Esports picking up 5-7 and 7-5 scores against M80 and CAG Osaka. Meanwhile, Team BDS kicked off the BLAST R6 Major Munich with an outstanding 7-1 victory over Spacestation, which was followed by a 4-7 defeat against Team Secret.

Despite some questionable rounds by G2 Esports on Day 1, the samurai are the favorites to take the win against the European mix. Both teams have clashed thrice this season so far, with the current record favoring G2 Esports with two wins and one loss.

Shopify Rebellion vs. Weibo Gaming

Shopify Rebellion and Weibo Gaming will face off for the second time this season after the Americans took down the Asian lineup at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Back then, the North America League 2025 roster secured a 7-5 win on Chalet.

Shopify Rebellion had a much more difficult start to the BLAST R6 Major Munich as they played against Team Falcons and FURIA, losing on overtime against the first while taking down the latter. On the other hand, Weibo Gaming moved to the Swiss Stage's Middle Bracket after a 5-7 defeat against ENTERPRISE Esports was followed by a 7-1 win against Ninjas in Pyjamas.

Dplus vs. FaZe Clan

Dplus stole the show yesterday after upsetting the two-time BLAST R6 Major champions FURIA with a maximum overtime win on Bank. Then, it was back to reality for the Brazilians as they lost against Team Falcons on Border. Nevertheless, the South Korean powerhouse gave the fans enough reasons to make them believe in a potential playoff qualification, especially considering FaZe Clan aren't at their best.

The Six Invitational 2025 champions kicked off the BLAST R6 Major Munich with a close 7-5 victory over CAG Osaka after winning the game's final four rounds. Later on, the team took a one-sided 2-7 defeat against M80.

The match between Dplus and FaZe Clan also means that José "bullet1" Vitor will get to face off his former home as the Brazilian played for FaZe Clan between March 2021 and February 2023.

ENTERPRISE Esports vs. Wildcard

For the first time since leaving the Oceania League 2023, Wildcard will face off against a Oceanic roster. This is a crucial game for either team, as the winner will be one win away from qualifying for the playoffs. It's fair to say some fans expected the two rosters to suffer a lot in the first day of action. However, both teams proved them wrong with one win each.

ENTERPRISE Esports' demonstrated they have grown since their Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 performance as they took down Weibo Gaming and were extremely close to push w7m esports to overtime on one of the Brazilians' best maps, Border. Meanwhile, Wildcard's initial defeat against the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions Team Secret was followed by a thrilling 7-5 victory against Spacestation.

Team Falcons vs. w7m esports

Team Falcons and w7m esports will face off in a match that carries a lot of history. Both teams have already clashed multiple times, but their personal rivalry kicked off one year ago, when the European lineup beat the Bulls at the Siege Esports World Cup 2024 grand final. Only three months later, the Brazilians redeemed themselves as they beat the French-majority roster at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal grand final. In May 2025, both teams faced off once again as the Brazilians knocked out Team Falcons from RE:L0:AD.

The winner of today's match will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs as one of the top two seeds. This is extremely important as the top two seeds get to skip the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, meaning the winners will grant themselves a Top 6 finish in Munich.

Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. Spacestation

Both Ninjas in Pyjamas and Spacestation head to today's game in a very dangerous position: the loser of the clash will be eliminated of the competition. This would be a great blow to their Six Invitational hopes, especially Ninjas in Pyjamas', as they currently only have 150 SI Points.

Ninjas in Pyjamas were demolished on Day 1 after defeats against w7m esports and Weibo Gaming, where they could only win four rounds. Meanwhile, Spacestation's initial 1-7 defeat against Spacestation was followed by a close 5-7 defeat against Wildcard.

Team Secret vs. M80

Team Secret and M80 will face off in one of the two final matches of Day 2. The Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 champions had a comfortable start to Munich as they beat Wildcard and Team BDS to secure a 2-0 start. Meanwhile, M80 had to beat G2 Esports and FaZe Clan to skyrocket to the top of the Swiss Stage standings.

The only time both M80 and Team Secret have met in Rainbow Six Siege X was in RE:L0:AD. Back then, Team Secret took a 7-1 win over the North American roster.

FURIA vs. CAG Osaka

Last but definitely not least, FURIA and CAG Osaka will meet for the third time this year. Although this is a crucial game for both rosters, it's fair to say FURIA have way more to lose than CAG Osaka. The two-time BLAST R6 Major champions and Six Invitational 2024 winners have never been in this position, as they have never had to play an elimination match to stay alive in a Swiss Stage. However, there's always a first time. A defeat today could put to an end the live of one of Siege's most successful lineups.

Both teams met at the Six Invitational 2025, where the Japanese secured a surprising 0-2 defeat in the group stage. A few months later, both teams met again at the RE:L0:AD grand final, where the Black Panthers ran over the Cyclops with a 3-0 victory.

