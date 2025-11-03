Weibo Gaming - BLAST R6 Major Munich preview: Asia's super team ready to steal the show in Munich

At the start of the season, Elevate's Brazilian roster was projected to be a team capable of dethroning Weibo Gaming in the Asia League. Despite the individual quality and experience in Elevate's lineup, the Asian powerhouse prevailed over the imported roster and won both Asia's stages.

Overall, Weibo Gaming's season has gone slightly better than expected. The team successfully imposed themselves over Elevate in Asia and also collected a Top 8 finish at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 after back-to-back 2-0 victories over DarkZero Esports and Gen.G Esports. They haven't only showed great consistency at their home region; they have shown to have the potential to beat other international sides, proudly representing APAC abroad.

With 650 SI Points and with the possibility to add more at the BLAST R6 Major Munich and the BLAST R6 APAC Regional Finals 2025, Weibo Gaming are in a very solid position to qualify for the Six Invitational 2026. But, can they make a deeper impact this season with a great performance in Munich?

Here's a look at the team's season so far as they head to the BLAST R6 Major Munich as APAC's second seed:

Competition results

Since the start of the BLAST R6 2025 season, Weibo Gaming have taken part in three competitions including the Asia League 2025, the BLAST R6 2025 APAC Major Munich Qualifier, and the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025. Here's a quick look at their final position in each one:

BLAST R6 Asia League 2025 Stage 1 : 1st

: 1st Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 : 5th - 8th

: 5th - 8th BLAST R6 Asia League 2025 Stage 2 : 1st

: 1st BLAST R6 2025 APAC Major Munich Qualifier: 2nd

Regionally, Weibo Gaming have been incontestable. No team has been able to stop them in the Asia League except for a bunch of BO1 defeats and a BO3 loss against Elevate back in Stage 1. Meanwhile, in the APAC Major Munich Qualifier, the Asian lineup only lost against CAG Osaka.

Player stats

Note: SiegeGG didn't gather stats for the Asia League 2025. This means that the player stats displayed above only show Weibo Gaming's individual performances at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 APAC Major Munich Qualifier.

Weibo Gaming's season has been really strong but Wu "Reeps96" Weichen's name stands out among the rest as the Chinese player averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.19 across the team's performances at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 and the BLAST R6 APC Major Munich Qualifier.

The 22-year-old has been Weibo Gaming's most aggressive player. After 20 maps played, Reeps96 has a K-D of 204-151 (+53). This means that he averages 10,4 kills per map and a KPR of 0.90. He also has the best KOST in the team and the best entry numbers, with an entry balance of 33-24 (+9).

Although Reeps96 has clearly stolen the show in the Asian lineup, his teammates have proven to be consistent as their ratings are between 1.01 and 0.93.

Match results

Since the start of the BLAST R6 2025 season, Weibo Gaming have played 31 matches. Their seasonal record includes 24 wins and only seven defeats, meaning Weibo Gaming's match win rate so far this season is 77,4%.

Four of the team's seven defeats this season have come in BO3 series, including two losses against CAG Osaka, and one defeat against Team Secret and Elevate each. Their only three losses in BO1 series came against Shopify Rebellion, Elevate, and FURY.

After Weibo Gaming's back-to-back defeats in the Asia League 2025 Stage 2, the roster decided to add Guilherme "gohaN" Alf to strengthen their staff team. Following the Brazilian's arrival, Weibo Gaming have won ten of their last twelve games as their only defeats came against the region's eventual first seed CAG Osaka.

Maps played

Weibo Gaming have played 53 maps this season. Their current map record includes 36 wins and 17 defeats, meaning their map win rate is 67,9%. Here's a look at Weibo Gaming's played maps, as well as their win rate in each one:

Kafe Dostoyevsky : 8 (7-1, 87,5%)

: 8 (7-1, 87,5%) Nighthaven Labs : 8 (6-2, 75%)

: 8 (6-2, 75%) Border : 8 (5-3, 62,5%)

: 8 (5-3, 62,5%) Clubhouse : 7 (6-1, 85,7%)

: 7 (6-1, 85,7%) Chalet : 7 (3-4, 42,85%)

: 7 (3-4, 42,85%) Bank : 6 (4-2, 66,6%)

: 6 (4-2, 66,6%) Lair : 5 (3-2, 60%)

: 5 (3-2, 60%) Consulate : 2 (1-1, 50%)

: 2 (1-1, 50%) Skyscraper: 2 (1-1, 50%)

Looking at these stats, Weibo Gaming's strongest maps this season have been Kafe Dostoyevsky, Nighthaven Labs, Clubhouse, and Border.

Maps banned

Weibo Gaming's most banned maps since the start of the BLAST R6 2025 season have been Consulate, Skyscraper, and Bank.

It's worth mentioning that the Asian lineup banned Bank from all of their matches at the Siege X Esports World Cup 2025 as it was their first veto in three of their four games in Riyadh. They also banned Consulate in three of their four series, and banned Skyscraper in two.

We expect a similar pattern in Munich, although we could see them surprisingly bringing Bank as their performances there have improved since Gohan's arrival – including 7-5 wins against ENTERPRISE Esports and Dplus.

Operators banned

Weibo Gaming's most banned attackers are Ying, Grim, and Montagne, while their most banned defenders are Kaid, Clash, Mira, and Castle.

It's also worth mentioning that Weibo Gaming's fourth most banned attacker has been Glaz, with 16 times. The Russian attacker is above Blackbeard (15) and Blitz (8) which are the top bans of a big number of teams in Munich.

Here's a complete look at the team's bans across the BLAST R6 2025 season:

Attackers

Ying : 25

: 25 Grim : 24

: 24 Montagne : 20

: 20 Glaz : 16

: 16 Blackbeard : 15

: 15 Blitz : 8

: 8 Hibana : 7

: 7 Ace : 7

: 7 Capitao : 6

: 6 Dokkaebi : 6

: 6 Deimos : 5

: 5 Thermite : 3

: 3 Twitch : 2

: 2 Nomad : 2

: 2 Sens : 1

: 1 Nokk : 1

: 1 Zero : 1

: 1 IQ : 1

: 1 Brava : 1

: 1 Sledge: 1

Defenders

Kaid : 32

: 32 Clash : 26

: 26 Mira : 22

: 22 Castle : 21

: 21 Bandit : 15

: 15 Azami : 14

: 14 Valkyrie : 9

: 9 Fenrir : 4

: 4 Mute : 4

: 4 Melusi : 3

: 3 Tachanka : 1

: 1 Wamai : 1

: 1 Warden : 1

: 1 Vigil : 1

: 1 Echo : 1

: 1 Aruni: 1

Weibo Gaming will make their BLAST R6 Major Munich debut on November 8 when they face off ENTERPRISE Esports. Curiously enough, both teams have already met twice this season, and, fortunately for Weibo Gaming, the Asian lineup has always come out with the win.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.