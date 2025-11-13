BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs Day 1 MVP: KDS

Eduardo "KDS" Chiste has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs Day 1 after his contributions in FaZe Clan's wins against Wildcard and M80. The Brazilian finished at the top of the standings of both matches, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.20 and 1.29, respectively.

The 24-year-old led FaZe Clan to the BLAST R6 Major Munich Upper Bracket Final, where they will play against Team Falcons for a chance to qualify for the grand final. It will be a replay of the Six Invitational 2025 grand final, which ended in a 3-1 win for the Brazilians.

At the same time, with today's victories, FaZe Clan qualified for the Six Invitational 2026. This means that the current sledgehammer-holders will be able to defend their title in Paris, France, in February 2026.

Here's a look at KDS' numbers across the first day of playoffs of the BLAST R6 Major Munich:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.40

: 1.40 K-D : 58-33 (+25)

: 58-33 (+25) Entry : 5-4 (+1)

: 5-4 (+1) KOST : 70%

: 70% KPR : 1.07

: 1.07 SRV : 53%

: 53% Clutches : 2

: 2 Plants : 40

: 40 Operators mained: Ace and Wamai against Wildcard and Nomad and Ela against M80

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.