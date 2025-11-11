BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs bracket revealed

The BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage is now officially over and that means only eight teams remain in the run to lift the trophy and directly qualify for the Six Invitational 2026.

The teams that successfully got out of the Swiss Stage have been placed in the playoff bracket according to their performances in the competition. The top two seeds (M80 and Team Falcons) have been placed in the Upper Bracket Semifinals, the four next seeds (Team Secret, FaZe Clan, Wildcard, and G2 Esports) will start their playoff run from the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, while the remaining two sides (Ninjas in Pyjamas and FURIA) have been placed in the Lower Bracket.

Here's a look at the BLAST R6 Major Munich playoff bracket and when each match will be played:

BLAST R6 Major Munich playoff bracket

The BLAST R6 Major Munich playoffs will kick off with two exciting clashes including FaZe Clan vs. Wildcard and Team Secret vs. G2 Esports. The winners of each game will face off against M80 and Team Falcons, respectively.

This means that one side of the Upper Bracket includes three rosters from South and North America while the other only includes European rosters. Therefore, tomorrow we will have two games between European rosters.

Here's the schedule for the BLAST R6 Major Munich playoff bracket:

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (November 12)

1 PM CET: FaZe Clan vs. Wildcard

4:15 PM CET: Team Secret vs. G2 Esports

7:15 PM CET: M80 vs. FaZe Clan / Wildcard

10:15 PM CET: Team Falcons vs. Team Secret / G2 Esports

Lower Bracket Round 1 (November 14)

11 PM CET: Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. TBD

2:30 PM CET: FURIA vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Round 2 (November 14)

6 PM CET: TBD vs. TBD

9:30 PM CET: TBD vs. TBD

Upper Bracket Final (November 15)

2:30 PM CET: TBD vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Semifinals (November 15)

6 PM CET: TBD vs. TBD

Lower Bracket Final (November 15)

9:30 PM CET: TBD vs. TBD

Grand Final (November 16)

6:45 PM CET: TBD vs. TBD

For more information about Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Siege X, and the BLAST R6 Major Munich, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.