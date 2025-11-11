Skip navigation (Press enter)
team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

BLAST R6 Major Munich Day 4 Live Thread: FURIA one map away from playoffs, NiP to face BDS, G2 Esports against Weibo

The last two playoff spots will be given out today.

David Via

The BLAST R6 Major Munich Swiss Stage is coming to an end today as the three winners of today's clashes will take the final three playoff spots. This also means that today's losers will be sent home.

To not miss out on anything that happens in today's action, we have put together this live thread which we will update as the action goes on:

Matches

All of today's matches will be streamed on the same Twitch and YouTube channels, as this is the first time no games will be played simultaneously. Here's a look at today's matches and their starting times:

  • 2:15 PM CET: FURIA vs. w7m esports
  • 5:30 PM CET: Team BDS vs. Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • 8:45 PM CET: G2 Esports vs. Weibo Gaming

This article is under construction. More information about today's matches will be added as the games begin.

