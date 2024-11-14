BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 Day 4 MVP: Benjamaster

Spacestation Gaming qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals after defeating Black Dragons in the second match of the day. Apart from the astronauts, Virtus.pro and Soniqs claimed a spot in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Across the three final matches of Montreal's Phase 2, there was one player who stood out the most: Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli.

The Dane was the highest-rated player of the day with a SiegeGG rating of 1.59 and carried Spacestation's rocketship with six entries and a KOST of 87 — the second-highest KOST in Spacestation was Jack "J9O" Burkard and Alec "Fultz" Fultz's 61.

Although Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko's 1.57 for Virtus.pro in the team's victory against the Chiefs was a serious contender, Benjamaster's performance against Black Dragons ended up taking SiegeGG's MVP for the final day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2.

Here's a complete look at Benjamaster's stats against Black Dragons:

SiegeGG rating: 1.59

K-D: 29-14 (+15)

Entry balance: 6-0 (+6)

KOST: 87

KPR: 1.26

Survival: 39

Spacestation Gaming's next game in Montreal will be against w7m esports in the tournament's quarterfinals. The match will be played on November 15 at 1:30 PM UTC.