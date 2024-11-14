Skip navigation (Press enter)
BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 Day 4 MVP: Benjamaster

The Dane led Spacestation in the astronauts' clash against DarkZero Esports.

Benjamaster at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal
David Via

Spacestation Gaming qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Finals after defeating Black Dragons in the second match of the day. Apart from the astronauts, Virtus.pro and Soniqs claimed a spot in the tournament's quarterfinals.

Across the three final matches of Montreal's Phase 2, there was one player who stood out the most: Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli.

The Dane was the highest-rated player of the day with a SiegeGG rating of 1.59 and carried Spacestation's rocketship with six entries and a KOST of 87 — the second-highest KOST in Spacestation was Jack "J9O" Burkard and Alec "Fultz" Fultz's 61.

Although Pavel "p4sh4" Kosenko's 1.57 for Virtus.pro in the team's victory against the Chiefs was a serious contender, Benjamaster's performance against Black Dragons ended up taking SiegeGG's MVP for the final day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2.

Here's a complete look at Benjamaster's stats against Black Dragons:

  • SiegeGG rating: 1.59
  • K-D: 29-14 (+15)
  • Entry balance: 6-0 (+6)
  • KOST: 87
  • KPR: 1.26
  • Survival: 39

Spacestation Gaming's next game in Montreal will be against w7m esports in the tournament's quarterfinals. The match will be played on November 15 at 1:30 PM UTC.

