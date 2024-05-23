BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 Day 4 MVP: Hotancold

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasznajder

Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for the fourth day of action of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 following his performance against PSG Talon. The North American averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.51 as he was crucial for his team to qualify for the playoffs of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

The former Spacestation Gaming player had a great performance on both Border and Skyscraper, where he got a combined K-D of 25-12 (+13) and a combined entry balance of 3-0 (+3). Additionally, he completed a 1v2 clutch while playing with Maverick on the second map of the series.

It's also worth mentioning that Hotancold completed two 4K against PSG Talon, with the first coming on Border while playing Warden and the second one coming on Skyscraper while playing Mira.

The North American's SiegeGG rating (1.51) was the highest of the day with Josh "Yuzus" Pritchard (1.47) and Lorenzo "Lagonis" Volpi (1.35) following him closely.

Beastcoast's next game at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester will be against FaZe Clan as the playoffs' bracket has already been unveiled.