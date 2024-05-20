BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 Day 2 MVP: Jume

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

Marc "Jume" Steinmann has been chosen as SiegeGG's MVP for Day 2 of the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2 following his performance against Team Bliss, helping Team Secret reach Phase 3 with two 7-4 victories on Bank and Border.

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.50 in two maps played, the German led Team Secret to the organization's first Top 8 finish at a Rainbow Six Siege Major since August 2019, when the brand reached the Six Raleigh Major semi-finals.

Additionally, the former Heroic player finished with a KD of 24-13 (+11) and a KOST of 91% — which means the 21-year-old contributed in every round in the series except for two.

Overall, Jume is the second-highest-rated player in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester only behind Nick "njr" Rapier. After four matches played, the German averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.41, a K-D of 45-27 (+18), and a KOST of 77. Moreover, Jume also has three plants, three defuses, and three clutches.

Other players who have produced great individual displays throughout Manchester's Day 2 have been Sangyeong "Misa" Hong against Team BDS, Lucas "soulz1" Schinke against Beastcoast, and Diego "Kheyze" Zanello for FURIA Esports.