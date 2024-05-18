BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 1 SiegeGG MVP: Fultz

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Adela S. @adelasnajder

Spacestation Gaming's Alec "Fultz" Fultz is SiegeGG's BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 1 MVP thanks to his performances against Team Cruelty and Bleed Esports.

The Six Invitational 2020 champion had a rock-solid performance against the Mexican side as he was the third-highest-rated player in the astronaut roster with a SiegeGG rating of 1.19. However, he would steal the show against the Asian League 2024 Stage 1 winners as he averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.62 to secure his team a Phase 2 spot.

Here's a look at Fultz's stats following the conclusion of Manchester's Phase 1:

SiegeGG Rating: 1.42 (1st)

K-D (+/-): +24 (2nd)

Entry (+/-): +10 (1st)

KOST: 78 (2nd)

Plants: 4 (2nd)

The North American currently tops two of the six most important categories tracked. Additionally, he features in second in three of the four remaining.

It's worth mentioning Weichen "Reeps96" Wu's performances during Manchester's Phase 1 too as he averaged the second-highest SiegeGG rating (1.27), got the highest K-D (+31), the third-highest KOST (74), and clutched two rounds.

Following the conclusion of Manchester's Phase 1, Team Liquid, Spacestation Gaming, CAG Osaka, and Bleed Esports joined the rest of the teams in Phase 2. Meanwhile, G2 Esports, FearX, Geekay Esports, and Team Cruelty were knocked out of the tournament.