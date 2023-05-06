BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Semi-finals Preview: Liquid and FaZe meet in Copenhagen semi-final, Soniqs left alone against Brazil

Banner image: Ubisoft / @itsmeERROR

Following yesterday results, Soniqs is the only non-Brazilian side left in the competition. The North American roster defeated Ninjas in Pyjamas, and will face w7m esports later today.

However, all eyes will be on Team Liquid and FaZe Clan first. O Clássico do Siege will kick off the day in Copenhagen, Denmark, as the winner will reach the Major's grand final.

Team Liquid vs. FaZe Clan

With over 30 series played throughout the last five years, FaZe Clan and Team Liquid's rivalship is one of the longest in Rainbow Six Siege.

"I notice the hype (against FaZe Clan), in Brazil we call it 'El Clásico', the energy is so good before and during the match," Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes explained in a pre-BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen interview.

For those readers new in the Rainbow Six Siege scene, Team Liquid and FaZe Clan are two of the most iconic and consistent teams in the scene.

On the one hand, Team Liquid have won three of the last four Brazilian championships. On top of that, the blue cavalry finished in the top four of every Major they have qualified for since Aug. 2021, including:

Six Mexico Major: 3rd - 4th place

Six Sweden Major: Did not qualify

Six Charlotte Major: 3rd - 4th place

Six Jönköping Major: 2nd place

If we look at the bigger picture, we must include their Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2022 and their second place at the Six Invitational 2021.

Although Liquid's consistency at all competitions is hard to believe, it's been more than three years since the team's last international trophy, which was won back in Dec. 2019.

On the other hand, FaZe Clan's record at international competitions gets close to Liquid's. While the Brazilian powerhouse have never won the Brazilian top-flight, their results outside their country for the last two years have been astonishing, including:

Six Mexico Major: Did not qualify

Six Sweden Major: 1st place

Six Charlotte Major: Did not qualify

Six Berlin Major: 2nd place

Six Jönköping Major: 5th - 8th place

Outside the Six Major results, FaZe Clan also stands out for their Top 6 finish at the Six Invitational 2021 and the team's third place at the Six Invitational 2022.

Despite their exceptional international records, both teams finished outside the Top 12 at the Six Invitational 2023. Now, the two Brazilian rosters are looking for redemption in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Throughout last year, Team Liquid defeated FaZe Clan in seven series of a possible eight — including 12 map wins of a possible 14. However, FaZe Clan have defeated Team Liquid twice this season, including an 8-7 and a 2-0 win.

Today, Liquid will hope to replicate their 2-0 win against FaZe Clan in Jönköping, Sweden, which would give the blue cavalry the opportunity to finally transform their international consistency into a trophy.

Soniqs vs. w7m esports

Finally, Soniqs and w7m esports will put Day 2 to an end with what will possibly be a very intense match.

Both side have only met once, as they faced off in Phase 2 of the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen — just five days ago. The Bulls won the match on maximum overtime, win that secured them a spot in Phase 3.

Despite starting from Phase 1, both rosters have only played eight maps — two more than FaZe Clan and two less than Team Liquid.

All eyes will be put on Ben "CTZN" McMillan. Right after his signing for Soniqs, his former teammates at G2 Esports lifted the Six Invitational 2023. Now, only three months after G2's second world title, CTZN has the chance of winning an international trophy.

So far, so good. With a SiegeGG rating of 1.21, he's the third-best rated played in the competition, only behind Gustavo "Psycho" Rigal (1.23) and Nina (1.26).

Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina is in fourth place with CTZN's same rating. Five places behind is Diego "Kheyze" Zanello, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16. In his international debut for w7m esports, Felipe "nade" Ferreira currently averages a SiegeGG rating of 1.15 and the best KOST in the competition (79).

Internationally, both teams' records are very decent, with w7m esports having reached the top four of the last four major Siege competitions played to date:

Six Berlin Major: 3rd - 4th place

Six Jönköping Major: 3rd - 4th place

Six Invitational 2023: 2nd place

Meanwhile, Soniqs' results have slightly improved recently, as they reached the Top 6 of the Six Invitational 2023 and the semi-finals of the Six Jönköping Major.

The game is expected to start at 4:45 PM CEST (-2 UTC) and the winner will reach the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen grand final.