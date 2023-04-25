BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen: Everything You Need To Know

Banner image: Ubisoft

Later this month, the biggest Rainbow Six Siege Major will take place in Denmark, Copenhagen. It will be BLAST's first major international competition in Siege since the organization's takeover of the title's esports scene, which was fully announced at the Six Invitational 2023.

With 24 participants and three phases, the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen will last for two weeks. This makes a big difference already from the previous Six Majors, as they only had 16 teams and lasted for one week only.

If that wasn't enough to get fans excited, the prize pool will be notoriously bigger than on previous occasions.

Keep on reading to find out more information about the teams, dates, and format of the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen!

Teams

A total of 24 teams will compete in the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen. So far, these are the teams that have qualified for Denmark.

Europe

#flag@20:ru Virtus.pro

#flag@20:eu G2 Esports

#flag@20:eu MNM Gaming - "I joined the team because I saw a lot of potential in them at the Six Invitational": JULIO still hungry for success as a coach

#flag@20:fr Wolves Esports

North America

#flag@20:br M80

#flag@20:us DarkZero Esports

#flag@20:us Spacestation Gaming

#flag@20:us Soniqs - "We all felt like a new team": Gryxr goes through Soniqs' magic to qualify for Copenhagen following LCQ win

Brazil

#flag@20:br FaZe Clan

#flag@20:br Team Liquid - "I was always inspired by Alem4o (in-game)": Volpz talks about his first stage with Liquid

#flag@20:br w7m esports

#flag@20:br Ninjas in Pyjamas

Japan

#flag@20:jp SCARZ

#flag@20:jp NORTHEPTION

#flag@20:jp Varrel

South Korea

#flag@20:kr DPlus

#flag@20:kr SANDBOX Gaming - SANDBOX Gaming to start from Phase 1 in Copenhagen, first international appearence without Static

#flag@20:kr LAVEGA Esports

Asia

Elevate

#flag@20:th FURY

LATAM

#flag@20:mx Six Karma

#flag@20:gb Reven Esports - "You can't prepare for us, we don't have strats": Reven Esports ready to represent LATAM in Copenhagen

Oceania

#flag@20:au Team Bliss - "We also want to put on an underdog story and show we are not just another OCE roster": Odah confident of Team Bliss strength heading to international debut

MENA

#flag@20:sa Team Falcons

Groups

Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced the groups for the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 1.

Group A

MNM Gaming and SANDBOX Gaming will meet for the first time since facing off at the Six Invitational 2022. Back then, the Europeans won by 2-0. Team Falcons will make its Six Major debut, while FURY is set to make an international return after playing at the Six Jönköping Major.

Group B

Possibly the group of death. The two former Six Invitational champions in Spacestation Gaming and Ninjas in Pyjamas are the favorites to take the first two spots. Elevate's new lineup will make its international debut, while Six Karma will represent Mexico and Argentina at an international competition for the first time in Siege's history.

Group C

Soniqs are the favorites to top the standings in Group C. They will face three international debutants in NORTHEPTION, LAVEGA Esports, and Reven Esports.

All eyes will be set on Reven Esports, who will represent the LATAM League with a roster formed by three British, one French, and one American player.

Group D

After not missing out on any international competition last year, Wolves Esports and w7m esports haven't let anyone down. The group is completed by Team Bliss and Varrel, who are set to make their international debuts next week.

Dates

The BLAST Major Copenhagen will run from Apr. 24 to May 7.

First, 16 teams will meet in the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Phase 1, which will be run from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27.

The best eight teams of Phase 1 will move to Phase 2, where they will join the remaining eight rosters. Meanwhile, Phase 2 will run from Apr. 29 to May 3.

Finally, the best eight teams from Phase 2 will advance to the final bracket, called Phase 3. This will be open to the public. It will start on May 5 and will end on May 7.

Prize pool

Before, USD 500,000 were spread among the 16 participant teams at a Six Major. Now, the number has been increased to USD 750,000. Moreover, teams will be awarded Six Invitational Points.

Format

For more information about the format and the structure, check out our article about the BLAST Major Copenhagen format and dates.

The format for the Six Majors in Rainbow Six Siege has changed after the arrival of BLAST to the scene.

Before, the participants were divided into four groups of four teams. The best two of each group would advance to the final bracket, where all games would be BO3 -- with the grand final match being a BO5 match.

On paper, the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen is divided into three phases -- Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3.

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Talent