BLAST R6 Major Atlanta Phase 1 Group B: Team analysis, player stats, maps, and more

As the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta is starting today, we decided to have a look at all the teams participating in Phase 1. In this article, we will talk about the rosters in Group B, including LOS, CYCLOPS athlete gaming, Bleed Esports, and Talon Esports.

#flag@20:br LOS

The Brazilians are back in the United States one season after playing at the Six Charlotte Major from Mexico. Without visa struggles to deal with this time, the orange roster will compete in Atlanta with one objective in mind: reaching the tournament's Top 8. By doing so, the team could qualify for the Six Invitational 2024.

However, LOS must survive to Phase 1 first. Although the Brazilians are the favorites to take the group's first seed, an upset could be around the corner.

Stage 2 Match Results

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Group Stage - LOS 0-7 Ninjas in Pyjamas (Skyscraper)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Group Stage - LOS 5-7 Black Dragons (Skyscraper)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Group Stage - LOS 5-7 Netshoes Miners (Nighthaven Labs)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Group Stage - FaZe Clan 5-7 LOS (Nighthaven Labs)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Open Qualifier - LOS 7-0 AdvoGatos (Chalet)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Open Qualifier - LOS 7-5 as bananinhas (Oregon)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Open Qualifier - LOS 7-0 Netshoes Miners (Oregon)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Open Qualifier Upper Bracket Quarterfinals - LOS 2-1 Homeless (4-7 Oregon, 7-3 Bank, 7-1 Chalet)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifiers Quarterfinals - LOS 2-0 Team Liquid (8-6 Nighthaven Labs, 7-5 Consulate)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifiers Semifinals - Keyd Stars 1-2 LOS (6-8 Consulate, 7-2 Bank, 6-8 Chalet)

Brazil League 2023 Stage 2 Last Chance Qualifiers Grand Final - LOS 2-0 Netshoes Miners (7-4 Oregon, 7-2 Border)

LOS season began with three back-to-back defeats in the Brazil League 2023 Stage 2. With the team already confirmed to drop to the Open Qualifier, the roster beat FaZe Clan in a very important win for the Brazilians.

After defeating four teams in the Open Qualifiers, LOS moved to the Last Chance Qualifiers where they defeated Team Liquid, Keyd Stars, and Netshoes Miners to become the fourth Brazilian roster traveling to Atlanta.

Banned Maps

Here's every map banned by LOS throughout Stage 2, including the Brazil League Group Stage, the Open Qualifiers, and the Last Chance Qualifiers:

Clubhouse 10 Border 7 Kafe Dostoyevsky 6 Chalet 4 Skyscraper 4 Consulate 3 Oregon 3 Nighthaven Labs 2 Bank 1

Round Winrates

In total, LOS has played 181 rounds throughout Stage 2 with a win rate of 56,09. Here's how the team has performed on attack and defense:

Attacking win rate: 52,85 (37 rounds won out of a possible 70)

Defensive win rate: 62,85 (66 rounds won out of a possible 105)

Operator Bans

Here's every operator banned by LOS throughout Stage 2:

Defenders

Fenrir: 5

Azami: 8

Solis: 3

Oryx: 1

Attackers

Montagne: 2

Flores: 4

Dokkaebi: 3

Twitch: 3

Osa: 1

Ying: 4

Individual Player Stats

LOS' best player in Stage 2 has been Gabriel "Maia" Maia with a SiegeGG rating of 1.08. João "Dotz" Miranda's 11 plants are also worth a shoutout.

Moreover, the players have shown during the stage their high-clutching potential, which could be crucial against other oppositions like Bleed Esports.

#flag@20:jp CYCLOPS athlete gaming

After missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, CYCLOPS athlete gaming are back. The Japanese squad qualified for Phase 1 of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta following a 0-3 defeat against the back-to-back Japan League champions, SCARZ.

Like LOS, CAG needs a good enough performance in Atlanta to qualify for the Six Invitational 2024. Both teams qualified for last year's edition after winning their respective regions' closed qualifier, but this option doesn't exist in Year 8.

Stage 2 Match Results

Japan League 2023 Stage 2 Group Stage - Crest Gaming Lst 2-7 CAG (Border)

Japan League 2023 Stage 2 Group Stage - CAG 7-2 Fnatic (Bank)

Japan League 2023 Stage 2 Group Stage - SCARZ 8-7 CAG (Chalet)

Japan League 2023 Stage 2 Semifinals - CAG 2-1 Crest Gaming (7-5 Nighthaven Labs, 5-7 Chalet, 7-5 Clubhouse)

Japan League 2023 Stage 2 Grand Final - CAG 0-3 SCARZ (3-7 Border, 2-7 Clubhouse, 5-7 Bank)

Banned Maps

CAG qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta after only playing four matches. In total, the Japanese have played five series since Sep. 2. This means that the team's number of maps banned in Stage 2 will be lower than the rest of the rosters in the group.

Skyscraper 5 Oregon 3 Clubhouse 3 Consulate 2 Chalet 2 Nighthaven Labs 1 Bank 1

Although Skyscraper was one of CAG's favorite maps in 2021, now it's their most banned pick. Since May 2022, CAG has only won there once out of a possible seven, with their last victory coming against REJECT in Aug. 2022.

Round Winrates

Throughout Stage 2, CAG played 100 rounds with a round win rate of 50. Here's how the team performed on defense and attack.

Attacking win rate: 49,09 (27 rounds won out of a possible 55)

Defensive win rate: 51,11 (23 rounds won out of a possible 45)

Operator Bans

CAG's most banned operator has been Solis, as they banned the Colombian defender in seven of the nine maps they played. The remaining defender bans were Valkyrie and Ela.

On attack, the Japanese have banned a wide range of operators, including Ying and Dokkaebi (2 times), and Thatcher, Ram, Nokk, Glaz, Lion, and Blitz.

Individual Player Stats

Despite reaching the Japan League 2023 Stage 2 Grand Final, the team struggled to get convincing results. After defeating Crest Gaming Lst in a narrow series, the Japanese lost to SCARZ by 2-7, 3-7, and 5-7.

Takashi "Arcully" Ono was the best player in the team with a SiegeGG rating of 1.06. However, he's not among the best ten players of the split.

#flag@20:cn Bleed Esports

Although Bleed Esports will be making its international debut in Rainbow Six Siege as an organization, three of the five players on the roster have featured in at least one competition outside the APAC region.

The Chinese duo of Patrick "MentalistC" Fan and Wu "Reeps96" Weichen will finally play together at an international tournament alongside Aldi "Hovenherst" Firmansyah, who played for Gaimin Gladiators at the Six Berlin Major, and the rookies Jay "Asphy" Wan and Taylor "Terdsta" Ching.

Stage 2 Match Results

SEA League 2023 Stage 2 - Bleed Esports 7-1 Champion (Skyscraper)

SEA League 2023 Stage 2 - Bleed Esports 7-2 NoCapR6 (Skyscraper)

SEA League 2023 Stage 2 - Elevate 3-7 Bleed Esports (Chalet)

SEA League 2023 Stage 2 - Bleed Esports 7-0 VARIANX (Oregon)

SEA League 2023 Stage 2 - Dire Wolves 2-7 Bleed Esports (Chalet)

SEA League 2023 Stage 2 - Bleed Esports 7-2 Gelida Esports (Skyscraper)

SEA League 2023 Stage 2 - FURY 2-7 Bleed Esports (Oregon)

Asia League 2023 Stage 2 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals - Bleed Esports 2-0 Hasib Warriors (7-1 Oregon, 7-1 Bank)

Asia League 2023 Stage 2 Upper Bracket Semifinals - Bleed Esports 2-0 Elevate (7-4 Border, 8-7 Chalet)

Asia League 2023 Stage 2 Upper Bracket Grand Final - Bleed Esports 1-2 FURY (2-7 Bank, 7-0 Nighthaven Labs, 3-7 Chalet)

Asia League 2023 Stage 2 Lower Bracket Grand Final - Bleed Esports 2-1 Elevate (7-8 Kafe Dostoyevsky, 7-5 Border, 7-4 Skyscraper)

For the second split in a row, Bleed Esports completed a flawless SEA League stage. However, despite their great results throughout the regular phase, the team fell against FURY in the Asia League 2023 Stage 2. Luckily for them, their victory against Elevate qualified the roster for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

Banned Maps

Bleed Esports played seven BO1 matches in the SEA League 2023 Stage 2 and four BO3 matches in the Asia League 2023 Stage 2. In total, the team banned 40 maps during the second split. Here's how the map bans have been divided:

Clubhouse 10 Kafe Dostoyevsky 9 Consulate 6 Oregon 6 Bank 4 Chalet 3 Skyscraper 2

Historically, Clubhouse is Bleed Esports' most banned map and Stage 2 hasn't been an exception. The team banned it in ten matches out of a possible eleven.

In second place we find Kafe Dostoyevsky, as Bleed Esports banned it from every match they played in the SEA League 2023 Stage 2. However, after also banning it against Hasib Warriors and Elevate, Bleed Esports decided to not ban it in the Upper and Lower Bracket Finals. Against Elevate, the team lost on the Russian map by 7-8.

Round Winrates

Throughout Stage 2, Bleed Esports played 170 rounds with a round win rate of 65,29. Here's how the team performed on defense and attack.

Attacking win rate: 60,49 (49 rounds won out of a possible 81)

Defensive win rate: 69,66 (62 rounds won out of a possible 89)

Operator Bans

Bleed Esports' most banned operator on defense was Valkyrie, as they banned her 12 times. Their second most-banned option on defense was Mira, who they banned five times.

Meanwhile, Bleed Esports' banned Montagne and Ying five times each. Other bans included Brava (three times), Osa (two), Dokkaebi, and Nokk.

Individual Player Stats

Individually, the rookie Taylor "Terdsta" Ching has been the best player in Bleed Esports. The Kiwi averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.33 while going 29-9 (+20) entries. On top of that, overall, Bleed Esports' players have completed 12 clutches. Such a clutching potential could turn out to be crucial in Atlanta.

#flag@20:kr Talon Esports

Talon Esports will make its international debut in Rainbow Six Siege after various seasons of failed attempts. The South Koreans qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta after winning their region's Last Chance Qualifiers.

Stage 2 Match Results

South Korea League 2023 Stage 2 - SANDBOX Gaming 7-3 Talon Esports (Bank)

South Korea League 2023 Stage 2 - Talon Esports 7-5 BossoM (Oregon)

South Korea League 2023 Stage 2 - Talon Esports 7-4 Before and After (Oregon)

South Korea League 2023 Stage 2 Quarterfinals - Talon Esports 2-0 WEBL (7-0 Chalet, 7-3 Oregon)

South Korea League 2023 Stage 2 Semifinals - DPlus 2-0 Talon Esports (7-4 Clubhouse, 7-3 Consulate)

South Korea League 2023 Third Place Match - Talon Esports 1-2 Beyond Stratos Gaming (4-7 Kafe Dostoyevsky, 7-4 Oregon, 5-7 Consulate)

South Korea League 2023 Stage 2 LCQ Semifinals - LAVEGA Esports 0-2 Talon Esports (3-7 Oregon, 4-7 Bank)

South Korea League 2023 Stage 2 LCQ Grand Final - BlossoM 0-2 Talon Esports (3-7 Oregon, 3-7 Chalet)

Banned Maps

Here's every map that Talon Esports banned during the South Korea League 2023 Stage 2:

Nighthaven Labs 8 Skyscraper 7 Kafe Dostoyevsky 3 Border 3 Consulate 3 Bank 2 Chalet 1

Round Winrates

In total, LOS has played 146 rounds throughout Stage 2 with a win rate of 56,16. Here's how the team has performed on attack and defense:

Attacking win rate: 57,89 (44 rounds won out of a possible 76)

Defensive win rate: 54,28 (38 rounds won out of a possible 70)

Operator Bans

Talon Esports' most banned operator on defense during Stage 2 was Kaid, whom they banned seven times. Mira, with three times, is the second-highest banned defender by the South Koreans. Fenrir (two) and Valkyrie (one) complete the list.

In attack, Talon Esports' most banned operators on attack were Twitch and Ying with four bans each, followed by Blitz and Osa (two each), and Maverick and Flores (one each).

Individual Player Stats

Talon Esports' performance in the South Korea League has been brilliant, with the team's numbers increasing significantly during the Last Chance Qualifiers.

As we have seen in other teams in Group B, Talon Esports' clutching potential has been one of the factors that brought them to Atlanta. It's also worth mentioning that four of the five players on the team have collected over 100 kills, as the whole roster averages an entry balance of 80-65 (+15).