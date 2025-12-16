BLAST R6 2026-27 Season: Everything you need to know

Although the BLAST R6 2025-26 season isn't over yet, Ubisoft have already revealed the initial details regarding the upcoming season. Here's everything we know so far, including the competitive schedule, tournaments, Six Invitational 2027, and more!

Competitive schedule

The BLAST R6 2026-27 season will include a regional kickoff stage, two regional splits, two BLAST R6 Majors, and the iconic Six Invitational.

Challenger Series

The season will kick off in late February right after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2026 with the first open qualifiers for the Challenger Series. In March, Tier 2 and relegated Tier 1 teams will have the chance to achieve promotion to their region's top flight.

Kickoff

The Season Kickoff will be a short tournament added to the competitive calendar which will be the first test for top flight rosters. Teams will compete for a prize pool, SI Points, and qualification for the first BLAST R6 Major of the season.

BLAST R6 Major May

The first BLAST R6 Major will take place in May. It will be the teams' first big chance at getting SI Points, crucial to qualify for the Six Invitational 2027 through the Global Standings.

Stage 1

The first stage of the season will be played between June and July. Teams will compete for SI Points, a prize pool, and qualification for the Esports World Cup 2027.

Esports World Cup 2027

The Esports World Cup 2027 will be played in August like in previous years. However, the upcoming edition will be slightly different as the winner of the competition will qualify for the Six Invitational 2027. The stakes have never been so high!

Stage 2

The second stage of the season will be played between September and October. Teams will compete for SI Points, a prize pool, and qualification for the BLAST R6 Major November.

BLAST R6 Major November

The BLAST R6 Major November will be played in November. It will be the teams' final chance to get SI Points. Following the end of the BLAST R6 Major November, the Global Standings will be closed as no Regional Finals will happen next year.

According to Ubisoft, more details will be shared with the fans in the upcoming Six Invitational, which will be played in Paris, France. For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.