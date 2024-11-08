Black Dragons qualify for BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2

Black Dragons have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal Phase 2 after defeating FearX in a thrilling series.

Although Black Dragons ended up clinching a spot to compete in Montreal's Swiss Stage, the Brazilians didn't start the second day of the play-ins on the right foot. After leading G2 Esports on Consulate and Lair by 5-1 and 6-1, respectively, the black roster ended up throwing both maps as the European powerhouse pushed the Brazilians into the Lower Bracket.

Once there, Black Dragons had a couple of hours to get ready for the team's next match, which would be against the winner of the series between ALPHA Team and FearX. Following the South Koreans' win against the South American lineup, the yellow roster earned the right to face the Brazilians for a spot in Montreal's Phase 2.

Although Black Dragons were the favorites to win the series, FearX began the match with a 7-5 win on Consulate, the Brazilians' map pick. Despite the initial upset, Black Dragons turned around the series with wins on Kafe and Lair.

Following this victory, Black Dragons joins G2 Esports and Team Falcons as three of the four teams to survive to the BLAST R6 Major Montreal play-in stage. The fourth and final roster to join them will be the winner of the series between CAG Osaka and the Chiefs.