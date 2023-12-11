Black Dragons part ways with Freezao and Thug

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

Black Dragons have parted ways with Igor "Freezao" Silva and Bruno "Thug" Ferreira. The decision comes after a rough year for the organization's Rainbow Six Siege roster, with the team finishing in fifth place in both stages of the Brazil League.

Both Freezao and Thug joined Black Dragons in Mar. 2022 and were part of the team that qualified for the Six Jönköping Major, the organization's first international Siege competition since the Six Invitational 2018.

The decision comes after the departures of Vinicius "Patoxy" Lima and Vinícius "live" Monteiro, as the organization is now working on building a new roster heading to the 2024 season.

Right now, the only remaining members in Black Dragons' Rainbow Six Siege team are Gabriel "AsK" Santos, Vinicius "Stemp" Stempnhak, and Roberto "Loira" Camargo.