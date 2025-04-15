Black Dragons and AsK part ways

Black Dragons have announced the departure of Gabriel "AsK" Santos from the organization's Rainbow Six Siege roster.

The Brazilian joined the team in September 2023 from Team Liquid. Under Black Dragons, AsK played as an IGL and was a cornerstone in the team's first international qualification in two years.

The 22-year-old led Black Dragon's Rainbow Six Siege project in the 2024 season. After a promising fifth place in the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 and a Top 6 finish in the Super Copa do Brasil, Black Dragons' completely fell apart in the second split as they finished in tenth place with nine back-to-back defeats.

Despite the team's disappointing form in the region's top flight, Black Dragons surprised everyone with an outstanding Cinderella run in the Last Chance Qualifiers that ended up in the team's first international qualification since the Six Jönköping Major: the team's 2-1 victory over the three-time international champions FURIA Esports saw Black Dragons clinching a spot to compete at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

In Montreal, the team survived to the play-in stage after victories against CL4L and FearX. Unfortunately for the Brazilians, the team's victories against the Asian sides of Dplus and SCARZ weren't enough as they lost against w7m esports, Team BDS, and Spacestation Gaming.

Six weeks after Montreal, Black Dragons lost the grand final of the South America Six Invitational 2025 Finals as they fell against the eventual Six Invitational 2025 Top 6 side RazaH Company. That was AsK's last game as a dragon.

At the moment, AsK's future hasn't been unveiled. However, we will release an update regarding his situation as soon as the player's next steps are revealed.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.