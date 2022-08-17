Berlin Major Day 3 Key Takeaways: NA in the mud, EU makes roaring comeback, Brazil still most dangerous

With all 48 games of the group stage now completed, here’s a quick summary of the final 16.

Qualified teams

#flag@20:br XSET -- Kyno, DiasLucasBr, GMZ, Spiritz, Yoggah, Vivas (coach), and PFernandes (analyst) #flag@20:br FaZe Clan -- Astro, cameram4n, Bullet1, Cyber, soulz1, and Ramalho (coach) #flag@20:br w7m esports -- HerdsZ, GdNN1, Kheyze, Jv92, volpz, Abreu, and igoorctg (two coaches) #flag@20:br FURIA Esports -- Miracle, R4re, Handyy, Stk, Fntzy, and Julio (coach) #flag@20:fr Wolves Esports -- BiBooAF, Mowwwgli, P4, risze, Shiinka, Lyloun, and Helbee (two coaches) #flag@20:eu Rogue -- Cryn, LeonGids, Kantoraketti, Deapek, Spoit, meepeY, Bernie (two coaches), and Saethus (analyst) #flag@20:eu G2 Esports -- CTZN, Virtue, Alem4o, Doki, Prano, and Shas (coach) #flag@20:th Elevate -- Onigiri, DCH, Sapper, MrPuncH, markshortboyz, and DrBestsiaer (Coach)

Three LATAM, three EU, one NA, and one APAC team make up the top eight at the playoffs. This means that 19 of the 40 players are Brazilians -- a record for a Six Major and just below SI 2021’s 20 Brazilians in the top eight teams.

XSET and G2 both also made it to the top-eight three months ago, while this are career-best performances for Elevate, Wolves, and w7m.

Out of all of these players, there are four players who made their global debut at this event -- MrPuncH, markshortboyz, Deapek, and Spoit. Spoit is the lone player who joined their team for this stage, though.

Before this event, no team had ever won a full 18 points during the group stage. Today, both FaZe Clan and w7m esports came extremely close, but fell short right at the end. FaZe lost to Soniqs and G2, while w7m broke the prior record but lost two points to Wolves.

This result is also a new all-time low for Americans and Canadians. Only one American and one Canadian player will be playing in the playoffs -- Evan "Yoggah" Nelson and Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne. The lowest number at a global event prior to this was five Americans at the Sweden Major; the entirety of Spacestation Gaming.

Finally, Brazil were so close to greatness. Never before have we seen more than half the players fill up the top eight at any event. The most were 20 out of 40 Brazilians at SI 2021, and if NiP had beaten Rogue, then Brazil would’ve had 24 players from four full teams in the playoffs. This would’ve meant six of the final eight teams included a Brazilian player and that all Brazilians would still be in the tournament.

The eliminated players’ performances

Pino, Gryxr, and LaXInG were three of the best players in the tournament with SiegeGG Ratings above 1.25. This meant that they were all in the top-five by SiegeGG Rating, while Gryxr has the tournament’s second-best entry record and LaXInG has the joint-highest number of clutches so far.

Looking at the bottom, supr averaged 3.3 kills per map, while his team also went out in last place. Kanzen was also in the bottom six, while three DWG KIA players were in the bottom seven.

See in full definition here.

The remaining players’ performances

CTZN was the top performing player at the tournament, while Mowwwgli is currently the top fragger. Also of note was Kyno, who was the sixth-best player by SiegeGG Rating despite being on plant and hard breach duty.

At the bottom, Astro and Onigiri stand out as FaZe and Elevate’s team captains have struggled to get kills.

See in full definition here.

Play of the Day:

The individual play of the day was a 1v4 clutch against DWG KIA by Evan "Yoggah" Nelson:

Meanwhile, the best individual performance came from Yoggah, who finished with a 2.32 Rating and a 13-2 K-D in the same match as the above clutch.