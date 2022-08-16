Berlin Major Day 2 Key Takeaways: NA team first eliminated, Brazil flying, Elevate APAC’s only hope

Image: Ubisoft/Kirill B.

With Tuesday games now completed, here’s a quick summary of the day’s action.

Qualified team

Three teams have qualified for the Major’s quarter-finals on Friday already:

#flag@20:br FaZe Clan -- Astro, cameram4n, Bullet1, Cyber, soulz1, and Ramalho (coach) #flag@20:th Elevate -- Onigiri, DCH, Sapper, MrPuncH, markshortboyz, and DrBestsiaer (Coach) #flag@20:br w7m esports -- HerdsZ, GdNN1, Kheyze, Jv92, volpz, Abreu, and igoorctg (two coaches)

Only Soniqs are out of contention at the moment.

While there’s plenty of time for things to change, it is currently looking like the five teams that will join them will be XSET, Rogue, G2 Esports, NiP, Wolves Esports, and FURIA Esports. This will total three LATAM teams, three European teams, one North American team, and one APAC team.

Also, every single team got on the board today as Oxygen Esports, MNM Gaming, Astralis, SANDBOX Gaming, and DWG KIA all got at least one point.

At the other end of the spectrum, FaZe and w7m are both currently on their way to a flawless group stage. No team has ever got the full eighteen points from a Six Major group before, though FaZe, NiP, and Liquid have reached the 15-point mark before.

Event issues

A lot of talk during day one was centered on the air conditioning issues at the venue. SiegeGG explored what was happening and Ubisoft’s response on day two.

Top players

Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil ended day two with a very mixed performance. He started off strong, going on top of the SiegeGG Rating leaderboard following a 1.50 Rating against SANDBOX. But he then dropped a considerable amount following a 0.69 figure against G2 Esports. Soniqs notably lost both games.

The top five Ratings from today's games were as follows; 1.85 from Jaime "Cyber" Ramos against G2, 1.84 from Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes against Wolves, 1.81 from Ben "CTZN" McMillan against Soniqs, 1.70 from Yanis "Mowwwgli" Dahmani against Gaimin, and 1.66 from Diogo "Fntzy" Lima against MNM.

The most notable thing about the figures above is the sheer number of Brazilian flags, making up six of the top 10 players. Notably, FaZe are the only team featured twice in the top 10.

Finally, when looking at individual statistics, it’s notable just how many plants North American teams got down. Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo got the most with seven, followed by Mitch "Dream" Malson with six, while the next best was only four.

Team-wise, the vast majority of teams have three or four plants total, while XSET and Oxygen have eight, and Elevate and FaZe -- two of the playoff qualified teams -- have six.

Bottom players

Most notably, Korea has recovered in this regard.

While Korean players still aren’t doing great by points or average Rating, they no longer make up most of the bottom-placed individual players, with three DWG and one SANDBOX member in the bottom 10.

This notably includes SBXG’s newest wunderkind Hwang "Arukaze" Hyeon-jin, who was the best-rated player in APAC North, but has been their worst-performing player at the event.

The other six players are three Americans, two Brits, and one German. While Seth "supr" Hoffman sits right at the bottom with the fewest kills so far in the tournament -- 10 in four games -- it is Leon "LeonGids" Giddens and Kevin "Prano" Pranowitz who stand out the most, as both of these players are on quarter-final-bound rosters.

Play of the Day

Finally, the top individual play was a 1v5 ace clutch by Fntzy, which will almost certainly be the play of the tournament: