NAL 2024 Stage 2 Day 4 Roundup: Beaulo leads DarkZero in one-sided win against LOS, Luminosity upset M80

The second week of the North America League 2024 Stage 2 concluded with the fourth playday of the split. While most of the final results were the ones that the fans had expected, there have been some great individual performances and one upset.

Here’s our roundup for the fourth day of action in the North America League 2024 Stage 2!

DarkZero Esports 7-4 LOS

DarkZero Esports kicked off the fourth day of action in the North America League 2024 Stage 2 with a rock-solid 7-4 victory against LOS on Clubhouse.

The purple roster had a dream start as they won four of their six attacking rounds, mainly thanks to Jason “Beaulo” Doty’s 1v2 clutch on round five. Heading to defense with a comfortable 4-2 lead, DarkZero Esports clearly had the upper hand heading to the second half of the game.

Unexpectedly, the Brazilians restored the draw on the scoreboard after back-to-back successful attacks. However, the purple squad quickly faded their opponents’ hopes away and won the final three rounds of the match despite Thiago “xS3xyCake” Reis’ best efforts to keep him and their teammates in the game. The former Team Liquid player was LOS’ best-rated player with a SiegeGG rating of 1.20, a K-D of 12-9 (+3), and the Brazilians’ only two entry frags of the match.

Meanwhile, Jason “Beaulo” Doty stole the show for DarkZero Esports as the American player scored a SiegeGG rating of 1.64 after getting a K-D of 15-7 (+8) and an entry balance of 4-1 (+3). It’s also worth mentioning Nathan “Nafe” Sharp’s 1.29 after going 0.49 the day before against Spacestation Gaming.

Luminosity Gaming 7-3 M80

After back-to-back defeats against Spacestation Gaming and Cloud9 Beastcoast, Luminosity Gaming secured the team’s second win of the stage as they defeated M80 on Nighthaven Labs. Curiously enough, the Brazilian-majority team had lost the day before on the same map but against Soniqs.

Similarly to team’s match against Troy “Canadian” Jaroslawski’s roster, M80 struggled in the initial rounds of the game. Led by Kile “Wifi” Galati, who obtained five kills in the first two rounds of the match, Luminosity grabbed an early 3-0 lead. Although a technical pause was followed by what could have been the start of a comeback by William “Spoit” Löfstedt and company, Luminosity put the 5-1 on the scoreboard before swapping sides.

Despite winning two consecutive rounds and placing themselves two rounds away from tying the game, Luminosity Gaming stopped the bleeding with two successful attacks – including a 1v1 clutch by Wesley “Woos” Beeson in the final round of the match.

In terms of individual stats, Luminosity’s duo of Julián “Kixhro” Vázquez and Kile “Wifi” Galati were the best players of the match with SiegeGG ratings of 1.47 and 1.39, respectively. Meanwhile, Gabriel “cameram4n” Hespanhol was the only M80 player with a positive rating (1.12) as the rest of his teammates went negative.

Cloud9 Beastcoast 7-2 Wildcard

Cloud9 Beascoast secured the team’s second win of the stage after running over Wildcard on Consulate.

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester champions had a great start to the game as they won the first three rounds of the clash, including a Matthew “Hotancold” Stevens’ 1v1 clutch on round two. Despite the flawless start, led by Chris “Spiff” Park with six kills, Wildcard won two of their remaining three attacks to shorten their opponents’ lead.

However, the game was all set and done after swapping sides. Wildcard’s performance on defense was underwhelming and Cloud9 Beastcoast’s aggressivity couldn’t be contested. With three consecutive attacks, the blue roster secured its second week of the week.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.79 and 1.48 respectively, Shaun “Gunnar” Pottorff and Zachary “SpiriTz” Dionne were the best players of the game. Additionally, both players finished the clash with perfect KOST. Close behind, with two plants and one clutch, Matthew “Hotancold” Stevens was the third-highest-rated player in the game with a SiegeGG rating of 1.36.

Spacestation Gaming 8-6 Soniqs

Spacestation Gaming closed out the night with an impressive comeback against Soniqs.

The game followed a similar script to the one seen in yesterday's Soniqs 8-6 win against M80 on Nighthaven Labs, where the team coached by Seth "supr" Hoffman was pushed to overtime after securing three match points. However, the game's end was different tonight.

After Soniqs reached the 6-3 on the scoreboard, Roman "Forrest" Breaux stole the show as the American's six kills with Deimos and Blitz were crucial for Spacestation to force the game's overtime. With the astronauts having recovered the momentum, Soniqs had nothing to do against them as the astronauts ended up winning the final match of the week.

With SiegeGG ratings of 1.17 and 1.16, Roman "Forrest" Breaux and Liam "Ashn" Paz were Spacestation Gaming's best players of the match. However, Damian "Surf" Medina's SiegeGG rating of 1.27 was the best one in the game.