Aruni temporarily quarantined from BLAST R6 Major Munich

Ubisoft announced the decision to quarantine Aruni from the BLAST R6 Major Munich until further notice.

The decision comes after teams in the venue reported Aruni’s gates would damage both attackers and defenders. Therefore, no teams will be allowed to use the Thai defender until Ubisoft and BLAST say otherwise.

We will update this article as soon as Ubisoft or BLAST release more information about Aruni’s temporary suspension.

