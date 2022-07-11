Banner image: Ubisoft

Just like in any other online game, Rainbow Six Siege's servers might struggle from time to time. If you're trying to play Siege but the game doesn't let you, it might not be your computer's fault but the servers.

Are Rainbow Six Siege servers down?

Not as of now.

Rainbow Six Siege servers appear to be stable. You can check the servers' status on Ubisoft's official website.

It offers information on the status of the servers on all PC, PlayStation, and XBOXONE. The website also provides the user with information about the servers' connectivity, authentification, store, and matchmaking.

You can refresh the site anytime you want, although the website refreshes itself every minute.

If you still have problems while playing Rainbow Six Siege, the same website gives you the chance to explore other possible scenarios.

Rainbow Six Help

Rainbow Six Help is your best ally. The main website offers you instant information on the servers' status. It also gives you information related to gameplay or purchases and rewards.

At the top of the web page, you will see a search bar. It will ask you to introduce some information such as the type of problem, the platform, and the game. Use it to ask as many doubts as you need.

R6Fix

R6Fix's description says it all: "R6Fix is a community-driven tool that helps players report issues for Rainbow Six Siege developers to investigate."

If you are experiencing a gameplay issue, make sure to check out R6Fix. Players use this website to report problems. All these reports are sent to developers, who can keep track and find a solution to these issues. It helps to speed up the process.

Gameplan

If you are struggling at adapting to Rainbow Six Siege, Gameplan is your website. Gameplan is the door to tens of videos related to the game. It offers players information and tips about the game, such as how to move in the game or how to use Siege's operators.

Gameplan's videos are also divided into different categories depending on the difficulty. If you are new to the game, you should check out the Newcomer and Beginner categories.