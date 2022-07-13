APAC Week 5 Preview: DWG look to secure Berlin Major qualification, iG set to finish off Chiefs' Berlin hopes

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril. B

DWG KIA look to secure Berlin Major spot

DWG KIA could clinch a Berlin Major spot today if they defeat REJECT in regulation time and if CAG lose afterwards against Talon. Should CAG win, however, the CAG vs. DWG game next week will effectively be a direct qualifier match for the Major.

Edit: A previous version of this article stated that Round Differential was the first tiebreaker, as stated in the Global Rulebook. However, ESL clarified after a query from SiegeGG that APAC in Stage 2 is following Head-to-Head as the first tiebreaker instead.

DWG KIA are the favorites to defeat REJECT, a team that has recently performed better than anyone would have expected. After defeating Fnatic and FAV Gaming, REJECT spoiled Talon’s international hopes with a 7-4 victory over the Koreans.

DWG KIA’s dominance in the competition is clear as water, as four of the team’s members are among the best seven players in this stage, and we should see them in Berlin next month.

Fnatic and Spear face off in crucial match to avoid relegation

Fnatic and Spear Gaming, who are currently placed ninth and 10th in the combined-Stage APAC North standings, play today in what could be a deciding match at the end of the season. Split by just one point, the winner could overtake FAV gaming and momentarily be out of the relegation zone.

Spear Gaming have struggled this season as Wonil “iLeven” Cha’s back problems have made it impossible for him to play. Playing in his stead has been Spear’s coach, Gyomin “NL” Hwang.

Meanwhile, Fnatic haven’t been able to perform as expected, although the Japanese team has improved marginally since the arrivals of Etienne “Mag” Rousseau and Jayden “Dizzle” Saunders in Japan.

Invictus Gaming could finish off Chiefs

Chiefs’ start to the stage has been woeful, and that’s possibly because of exhaustion from their Stage 1 run. After two consecutive Six Major qualifications, the Australians are most likely to miss out on Berlin; a loss against Invictus Gaming would mathematically confirm it.

Invictus Gaming have looked very sloppy, choking a fair few rounds and not failing to convert the advantage presented by their entry kills. Such mistakes saw iG go to overtime in the first three games, where they won just one.

Last week, Invictus’ victory over Wildcard Gaming saw the team get back into the top three and they could certainly sneak in the top two if other results also go their way.

Dire Wolves and Gaimin Gladiators fight for second

Right in the middle of the pack, Dire Wolves and Gaimin Gladiators will play in a crucial match for both their stages. Both currently have seven points and the victory could be vital to Berlin Major qualification behind current league leaders Elevate.

Dire Wolves’ start to the stage was affected by COVID-19, as some of the players were affected by the virus. Now, the team should be able to showcase in its full potential for the first time in the split.

The Taiwanese squad really needs the points in all three games, with its two remaining games set to be against Knights and Invictus Gaming. A very similar calendar awaits the Indonesians, who will face Knights and Wildcard Gaming.