APAC Cup 2024: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, fans can't wait any longer for the start of the Six Invitational 2025. Unfortunately, the Six Invitational 2025 won't start until next February.

If you want to watch more top-flight Rainbow Six Siege action, the APAC Cup 2024 may be a great alternative. Four of the best Asian teams in Rainbow Six Siege will clash in Tokyo, Japan, in December.

Keep on reading to know more about the APAC Cup 2024!

Dates and location

The APAC Cup 2024 is a one-day tournament, which means the three matches will be played on the same day. It will be played on December 1 in Tokyo, Japan, at the Shinjuku Park Tower.

Format

The APAC Cup 2024 will be a single-elimination bracket with BO3 matches. With no third-place decider, this means the tournament will only have three games.

Teams

Four teams will compete in the APAC Cup 2024, including Bleed Esports, CAG Osaka, FearX, and Gaimin Gladiators. Curiously enough, none of them were crowned champions back in their respective divisions during Stage 2. If regional top seeds had been invited, the APAC Cup 2024 would have included Elevate, SCARZ, Dplus, and the Chiefs.

It's also worth mentioning that all of the teams at the Asia Cup 2024 are found between the 15th and the 19th place on the Six Invitational 2025 Global Standings.

Here's a look at all of the competing rosters:

Bleed Esports

Bleed Esports qualified for the APAC Cup 2024 four days after falling against Elevate in Asia's Stage 2 grand final. The players redeemed themselves with a 2-0 victory against Elevate in the APAC Cup SEA Qualifier.

Despite missing out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Bleed Esports qualified for the Six Invitational 2025 after finishing in 15th place on the Global Standings with 300 SI Points.

Following Patrick "MentalistC" Fan's update regarding the players' relationship with Bleed Esports, it's still unclear if the team will represent the Asian organization at the APAC Cup 2024. If that's not the case, the roster will play under the name of BLED.

CAG Osaka

CAG Osaka qualified for the APAC Cup 2024 after defeating SCARZ in Japan's APAC Cup 2024 qualifier. It was the Cyclops' first BO3 victory against SCARZ since July 2023, at the Japan Invitational 2023.

The Cyclops will compete at the APAC Cup 2024 three weeks after the team's final match at the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Throughout the season, the Japanese have achieved positive results at international competitions. This season, the team's best international performance was in Manchester, where the Cyclops finished among the best fourteen rosters after victories against Team Cruelty, Geekay Esports, and E1 Sports.

Although CAG Osaka couldn't progress to Montreal's Phase 2, the Cyclops won one map against G2 Esports and the Chiefs and defeated North America's fourth seed, CL4L. Unfortunately for the Japanese roster, the Cyclops finished 18th place on the Global Standings and were 20 SI Points off a Six Invitational 2025 qualification.

FearX

FearX qualified for the APAC Cup 2024 after defeating PSG Talon and Dplus in South Korea's qualifier.

Just like CAG Osaka, FearX qualified for both Manchester and Montreal but still missed out on the Global Standings' Top 16 — by 25 SI Points.

Unlike the Japanese squad, the South Koreans couldn't make it to any Phase 2. In Manchester, the team's surprising 2-1 victory over G2 Esports was followed by a 1-2 defeat against Bleed Esports after having won the first map of the series. Meanwhile, Montreal followed the same script, as a 2-0 victory against ALPHA Team was followed by a 1-2 defeat against Black Dragons.

Gaimin Gladiators

Gaimin Gladiators qualified for the APAC Cup 2024 after defeating the Chiefs in Oceania's qualifier grand finals.

Three days later, the former Team Bliss core lost against the Chiefs in the Oceania League 2024 Stage 2 grand finals and missed out on the BLAST R6 Major Montreal.

Eventually, the team couldn't qualify for the Six Invitational 2025 through the Global Standings after finishing in 17th place despite having the same number of points as Bleed Esports and PSG Talon, who led the tiebreaks against the Australian-majority roster.

Despite the team's harsh end to the season, Gaimin Gladiators are one of the strongest teams in APAC and, therefore, one of the favorites to win the APAC Cup 2024.

Matches

Here's a look at the two semifinal clashes of the APAC Cup 2024:

Gaimin Gladiators vs. Bleed Esports

Surprisingly, both teams have yet to clash in a Rainbow Six Siege match despite both teams having qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the Six Invitational 2024, the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, and the Esports World Cup.

Both teams have gone through similar seasons; after finishing Manchester's Phase 2 with a 2-3 record, both rosters missed out on Montreal. The winner of this series should be the favorite to win the grand finals.

CAG Osaka vs. FearX

FearX and CAG Osaka will clash in Rainbow Six Siege for the first time since May 2023, when both teams played in the GWB 2023 Korea and Japan grand finals. Back then, the Japanese took a 3-0 win against the South Koreans and qualified for the Gamers8 2023.

Overall, both teams have had similar seasons and could face again in the upcoming Six Invitational 2025 APAC Qualifier.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the APAC Cup 2024, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.