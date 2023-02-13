All of SiegeGG's Six Invitational 2023 coverage in one place

The seventh Six Invitational will kick off in Montreal, Canada, today. A total of 20 teams will battle to be crowned World Champions and lift the coveted Caber -- with reigning world champions TSM not in attendance.
Before the event, SiegeGG has been busy interviewing the teams, covering the breaking changes, and giving further insight into the action taking place across this tournament. For a full rundown on all our released coverage, check out below:
Live Event coverage:
Miscellaneous
- Report: TSM to exit Rainbow Six Siege
Playoffs
- Six Invitational 2023 playoffs bracket revealed
- Six Invitational 2023 Playoffs Day 1 Preview: All to play for in upper bracket on first day
Group stage roundups
- Six Invitational 2023 Group A Roundup: KOI top following victory against w7m, G2 Esports climb to second
- Six Invitational 2023 Group B Roundup: MNM Gaming flawless, Soniqs second, Liquid down to lower bracket
- Six Invitational 2023 Group C Roundup: LOS oNe unbeaten, BDS recover, Astralis drop to lower bracket
- Six Invitational 2023 Group D Roundup: M80 lead, Heroic impress, FaZe and Secret disappoint
Day 5
- Six Invitational 2023 Day 5 Key Takeaways: KOI top group, LOS oNe unbeaten, Secret out
- "Our synergy has been better than ever": Kyno confident of M80 strength, expresses frustration at existence of Montagne glitch
- These are the three must-watch games on Day 5 of the Six Invitational 2023
- Team Secret become final team eliminated from Six Invitational 2023 playoff contention
Day 4
- Six Invitational 2023 Day 4 Key Takeaways: APAC all sent home, MNM Gaming flawless, Heroic impressive
- Key Stats from Day 4 of the Six Invitational 2023
- Dire Wolves become first team eliminated from Six Invitational 2023
- MNM Gaming top Group A at Six Invitational 2023 following 2-0 victory against Soniqs
- Elevate second team eliminated from Six Invitational 2023 after losing first map to G2 Esports
- CAG become third and final APAC team eliminated at Six Invitational 2023
Day 3
- Six Invitational 2023 Day 3 Key Takeaways: w7m demolish SSG, Liquid winless so far, BDS lose again
- Key Stats from Day 3 of the Six Invitational 2023
Day 2
- Six Invitational 2023 Day 2 Key Takeaways: Soniqs scarily good, BriD a clutch god, MNM flying high
- Key Stats from Day 2 of the Six Invitational 2023
- "If we can compete with [Liquid], then we can compete with any team": MNM yet to drop a map after three 2-0 wins
Day 1
- Six Invitational 2023 Day 1 Key Takeaways: CAG take down Major champions, CTZN debuts for Soniqs in style
- Key stats from Day 1 of the Six Invitational 2023
- CAG get "confidence boost" and motivation from stunning upset win over Jönköping Major champions Team BDS
- Soniqs "unstoppable" when playing at their "own pace", take Liquid down 2-0 in CTZN debut
Pre-Event interviews and profiles:
Before the tournament began, SiegeGG profiled the teams taking part:
EU
Wolves and the BO3 jigsaw: Longer format a key puzzle to solve for Wolves Esports heading into Six Invitational 2023 One year on: MNM Gaming return to Invitational after first EUL season, look for "momentum" to perform New house, new mindset: KOI to focus on "discipline ... teamplay, and coordination" at Six Invitational 2023 A new citizen in G2: Doki asserts his team is "confident as ever" for Six Invitational 2023 despite CTZN departure Jönköping Major champions Team BDS ready for second title charge at Invitational after drama-marred 2022 edition "We lost a lot of frag power": Heroic seek to continue 2022 form with nudl at Invitational despite Benjamaster exit "No pressure": Twister delighted with Team Secret improvements since end of Stage 3, keeps Invitational expectations low
LATAM
"I am tired of people saying Liquid can’t win": Lagonis keen to forget Jönköping Major defeat with Invitational win "We all agreed to cut a piece of our vacation": Maia details LOS oNe dedication heading into Six Invitational 2023 From near-relegation to super-consistency, w7m esports want to do well in first Six Invitational appearance
NA
Dusting off Jönköping heartbreak, Spacestation return to international stage at Invitational confident of "showing up" "There's no ceiling with this team": Gryxr delighted with CTZN upgrade ahead of Soniqs' Six Invitational 2023 run "That was that building stage": Oxygen took the pain in Stage 3, now they're ready to deal it at the Invitational Self-assured DarkZero eager to flex BO3 muscles at Six Invitational 2023 after missing out on two Majors in 2022 "Our play style at that time wasn't ... true to ourselves": Astralis confident for Invitational despite SCS struggles Aye aye, M80: New organisation switch no distraction for former XSET squad ahead of Invitational
APAC
After their first player change in three years, CAG look to secure first playoff placement ever at Six Invitational 2023 The Cinderella Story: IGL change and lost star player no barrier for Dire Wolves heading into Six Invitational Back where they began: Elevate "confident" about deep Six Invitational run despite "bumpy" 2022
Pre-Event analysis:
- Six Invitational 2023 Group A: Here's all you need to know
- Six Invitational 2023 Group B: Here's all you need to know
- Six Invitational 2023 Group C: Here's all you need to know
- Six Invitational 2023 Group D: Here's all you need to know
Pre-Event storylines:
Finally, we took a deeper look into some of the storylines heading into this event: