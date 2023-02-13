All of SiegeGG's Six Invitational 2023 coverage in one place

The seventh Six Invitational will kick off in Montreal, Canada, today. A total of 20 teams will battle to be crowned World Champions and lift the coveted Caber -- with reigning world champions TSM not in attendance.

Before the event, SiegeGG has been busy interviewing the teams, covering the breaking changes, and giving further insight into the action taking place across this tournament. For a full rundown on all our released coverage, check out below:

Live Event coverage:

Miscellaneous

Playoffs

Group stage roundups

Day 5

Day 4

Day 3

Day 2

Day 1

Pre-Event interviews and profiles:

Before the tournament began, SiegeGG profiled the teams taking part:

EU

Wolves and the BO3 jigsaw: Longer format a key puzzle to solve for Wolves Esports heading into Six Invitational 2023 One year on: MNM Gaming return to Invitational after first EUL season, look for "momentum" to perform New house, new mindset: KOI to focus on "discipline ... teamplay, and coordination" at Six Invitational 2023 A new citizen in G2: Doki asserts his team is "confident as ever" for Six Invitational 2023 despite CTZN departure Jönköping Major champions Team BDS ready for second title charge at Invitational after drama-marred 2022 edition "We lost a lot of frag power": Heroic seek to continue 2022 form with nudl at Invitational despite Benjamaster exit "No pressure": Twister delighted with Team Secret improvements since end of Stage 3, keeps Invitational expectations low

LATAM

"I am tired of people saying Liquid can’t win": Lagonis keen to forget Jönköping Major defeat with Invitational win "We all agreed to cut a piece of our vacation": Maia details LOS oNe dedication heading into Six Invitational 2023 From near-relegation to super-consistency, w7m esports want to do well in first Six Invitational appearance

NA

Dusting off Jönköping heartbreak, Spacestation return to international stage at Invitational confident of "showing up" "There's no ceiling with this team": Gryxr delighted with CTZN upgrade ahead of Soniqs' Six Invitational 2023 run "That was that building stage": Oxygen took the pain in Stage 3, now they're ready to deal it at the Invitational Self-assured DarkZero eager to flex BO3 muscles at Six Invitational 2023 after missing out on two Majors in 2022 "Our play style at that time wasn't ... true to ourselves": Astralis confident for Invitational despite SCS struggles Aye aye, M80: New organisation switch no distraction for former XSET squad ahead of Invitational

APAC

After their first player change in three years, CAG look to secure first playoff placement ever at Six Invitational 2023 The Cinderella Story: IGL change and lost star player no barrier for Dire Wolves heading into Six Invitational Back where they began: Elevate "confident" about deep Six Invitational run despite "bumpy" 2022

Pre-Event analysis:

Pre-Event storylines:

Finally, we took a deeper look into some of the storylines heading into this event: