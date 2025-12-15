All modifiers in Rainbow Six Siege X's time-limited game mode Wildcards Siege

If Rainbow Six Siege's 10-year anniversary free daily rewards weren't enough to make the celebration exciting, the event has been completely elevated with the launch of Wildcards Siege. This time-limited event, which will be open between December 15 to January 5, is already considered by many as the best event to have been released in Rainbow Six Siege.

For those who haven't had the chance to log in Rainbow Six Siege yet, or who simply haven't been following the game for a while, Wildcards Siege is a time-limited event charged with a huge dose of nostalgia. The event let's players enjoy some features that, with time, were removed. For instance, this event has seen the return of cooking fragmentation grenades or Jäger's ACOG. However, there's a twist: these are introduced to the game in the form of modifiers.

What are Wildcards Siege modifiers?

Wildcards Siege may have some exciting and fun features, but they are only introduced to the game when players choose to. These features are picked by the players before a round starts in the form of modifiers. At the beginning of each round, players can vote to add two of four modifiers which will completely change how the round is shaped.

These modifiers can have an impact in multiple fields, from operator loadouts to map destruction. The options aren't infinite, of course, but the scenarios players can get to are so different that each round feels completely unique. Even if you're not a fan of time-limited events, please, give this one a shot!

All modifiers in Wildcards Siege

Here's a list with all of the modifiers available in Wildcards Siege as well as their description:

Recruits Only : Only Recruits with some of their emblematic past loadouts are available. Multipick is allowed.

: Only Recruits with some of their emblematic past loadouts are available. Multipick is allowed. ACOG Only : Attackers are equipped with the R4-C and Defenders with the 416-C, both weapons are fitted with ACOG scopes.

: Attackers are equipped with the R4-C and Defenders with the 416-C, both weapons are fitted with ACOG scopes. Fully Reinforced : All soft walls and hatches are reinforced. All doors and windows are barricaded.

: All soft walls and hatches are reinforced. All doors and windows are barricaded. Tactical Realism : All HUD elements are turned off.

: All HUD elements are turned off. Pathfinders Only : Only original 20 Pathfinders are available.

: Only original 20 Pathfinders are available. No Primary Weapons : All primary weapons are disabled. Operators can use secondary weapons only.

: All primary weapons are disabled. Operators can use secondary weapons only. Multipick : Operators can be selected more than once.

: Operators can be selected more than once. Reverse Movement : Movement controls are reversed every few seconds.

: Movement controls are reversed every few seconds. Redhammer Only : Only Redhammer operators are available.

: Only Redhammer operators are available. LMGs Only : All operators are equipped with the 6P41 and DP27. No secondary gadgets. All ammo preloaded.

: All operators are equipped with the 6P41 and DP27. No secondary gadgets. All ammo preloaded. No Reinforce, No Rappel : Operators can't reinforce or rappel.

: Operators can't reinforce or rappel. Fog Of War : All players are affected by Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Mine fear effect.

: All players are affected by Fenrir's F-NATT Dread Mine fear effect. Frag Grenade Cooking : Attackers are equipped with the 556XI and Defenders are equipped with the MP5K. Both teams also have Frag grenades that can be cooked.

: Attackers are equipped with the 556XI and Defenders are equipped with the MP5K. Both teams also have Frag grenades that can be cooked. Fully Destroyed : Every soft surface is pre-destroyed.

: Every soft surface is pre-destroyed. No Bombsite : The defuser can be planted anywhere in the building. Defuser location is revealed post-plant.

: The defuser can be planted anywhere in the building. Defuser location is revealed post-plant. Ghosteyes Only : Only Ghosteyes operators are available.

: Only Ghosteyes operators are available. Chicken Exploit : A large chicken appears on your screen blocking your view.

: A large chicken appears on your screen blocking your view. Viperstrike Only : Only Viperstrike operators are available.

: Only Viperstrike operators are available. No weapons : No primary or secondary weapons.

: No primary or secondary weapons. No Aim, No Sprint, No Lean: You can't aim down sights, you can't sprint, and you can't lean.

