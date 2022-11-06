AceOfPyrite and Dezachu to give Jönköping Major a miss in view of post-stroke recovery for the former

Due to Tim "AceOfPyrite" Leaver’s ongoing recovery from a stroke, both he and his casting partner Derry "Dezachu" Holt will not be lending their voices the upcoming Six Major competition in Sweden.

AceOfPyrite, 37 years-old, suffered the stroke shortly after the Berlin Major. It left him with a "blind spot" on the left-hand side of his vision which has remained since.

While Ace has been casting during the past EUL and APAC North stage, he has done so remotely, rather than from the Paris studio.

Now, he will remain at home to continue his recovery instead of traveling due to associated risks and to keep to his scheduled medical appointments. However, he will still be involved in co-streaming the event.

After starting in a number of national leagues in 2018 and 2019, Dezachu and AceOfPyrite have become two of the best known voices in R6 over the last few years.

They made their global debut at the OGA PIT Minor before casting SI 2020 a few months later. Since then, they have not missed any major events and have become staples of the European League and APAC League talent lineups.

The duo also notably cast the Six Berlin Major, Six Sweden Major, and 2021 Six Invitational grand-finals and were crowned the Year 5 Casters of the Year by SiegeGG in Jun. 2021.