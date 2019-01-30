Bullet: "We are making huge progress and are ready to surprise everyone"

Immortals have previously attended the last two major R6 LANs, the Six Major where they came last in a fairly hard group and the Season 8 Finals in Rio where they went out in the quarter-finals following a loss against G2. This is a notable performance to even qualify for these tournaments as they aren’t in the traditional “big-3” teams of NiP, Liquid and FaZe, however, they still failed to win a game in either of these tournaments, and so to really cement themselves as one of the giants of Latin America they’ll need an impressive showing at the upcoming Six Invitationals.

The Immortals roster via @NovysR6. From left to right, standing to sitting: Bullet, MKing, pX, Novys and cyb3r.

We asked Immortal’s roster exactly how their new players have integrated into the roster and how they are preparing for the biggest event of their esports careers in two weeks time:

First, Can you introduce yourself to us? Secondly, in Rio, your team faced G2, how did you prepare against a team as good as G2?

How are you preparing for the Six Invitationals?

The Six Invitational 2019 groups. Immortals can be found in Group B with Rogue, Team Empire and Spacestation Gaming

Shortly after Rio, Bullet1 and MKing replaced yuuk and D1OGO1. How did you come to this decision and how are they fitting into the roster?

Other than yourselves, which teams do you think will impress in LATAM during Season 9?

The Latin American standings after six play days

What changes would you make to Rainbow Six Siege?

What are your goals for 2019?

Immortal’s stats against the Latin American powerhouse of Team Liquid way back in play day 1 of Season 9.

Any messages to your fans?

Immortal's next game is tonight against FaZe Clan in their final game of the half-Season with their debut game at the Six Invitationals being against Team Empire on February 11th.