The new R6 Siege streamer charms have arrived for Year 7 Season 1

Rainbow Six Siege is celebrating Demon Veil with new streamer charms!

For Year 7 Season 1, Rainbow Six Siege players can get charms representing Jynxzi, Get_Flanked, FastAnne, and Sha77e.

Jynxzi is a simple and straightforward Rainbow Six Siege streamer with over 239K followers on Twitch. GetFlanked is a content creator for DarkZero Esports who is a self-proclaimed "Siege, VALORANT, and Apex Legends Arenas addict." FastAnne is known for her high-level Rainbow Six Siege play and infectious giggle. Sha77e is a full-time streamer for Mirage and former esports champion who likes to teach viewers tips and tricks.

How to get Rainbow Six Siege streamer charms

Streamer charms are only available to Rainbow Six Siege players who subscribe to the streamers' Twitch channels with a linked Uplay account.

Here is how to opt-in for Twitch drops and get the streamer charms.

How to become a streamer charm in Rainbow Six Siege

Are you a streamer that's looking to get a future streamer charm? Ubisoft has revealed some criteria for the program:

Approximately 350+ concurrent viewers – preferable

Average of 10 Rainbow Six streams per month

Average of 20 hours of Rainbow Six streamed per month

Positive standing with Ubisoft/Rainbow Six Siege

High-quality level of content

Twitch Partnered

Streamers can be removed from the program and have their charm taken out of the game if they stream Rainbow Six Siege less than 10 times in a three-month time period, the stream quality drops, they lose their Twitch Partnership, or their actions "negatively affect the Rainbow Six Siege brand."

Every Rainbow Six Siege streamer charm

Demon Veil's arrival doesn't only bring new streamer charms. You can also get all past streamer charms.

Here are all of the streamer charms in Rainbow Six Siege!