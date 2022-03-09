FAV gaming signs former Nora-Rengo star Ramu

FAV gaming today announced the signing of Ryuki "Player 952" Matsuoka from Sengoku Gaming, marking his return to the top-flight after over two years.

Ramu had formerly been part of the famed Nora-Rengo squad that had made a searing semi-finals run at the Six Invitational 2019, where it had lost 1-2 to Team Empire. However, the player had only spent a little over nine months with the Japanese titans and left midway through Season 10 of the ESL Pro League.

More recently, Ramu had been part of the Sengoku Gaming roster in the domestic Japanese circuit. His team had finished second in the US$308,000 Japan League 2021, where Ramu had the joint-third highest SiegeGG Rating, joint-best K-D, and fourth-best Entry.

He had performed well for Sengoku in the APAC North 2021 Relegations as well, but his team had failed to qualify for the APAC North Division 2022 after losing to FAV gaming and REJECT.

FAV will be replacing Player 2818 with this move, with his departure announced on Mar. 8. They had finished seventh overall in APAC North 2021, only above a languishing T1.

The Japanese will seek to improve their relegation-level form from 2021 with Ramu and will hope to challenge CYCLOPS athlete gaming for Japanese supremacy.