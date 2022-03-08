XSET signs Kyno, Yoggah, SpiriTz, GMZ, Dias, Budega, and Vivas

Banner Image: @budegadeleao

After announcing the team's return to the North American League, XSET has now revealed the squad and staff members that will form the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster.

Arguably, this is one of the most exciting teams in the region due to the team having five Brazilian members. Three of them will be in the roster's line-up, as the ex-Aerial Arise duo of Lucas "Dias" Dias and Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira have been put together alongside former Oxygen Esports player Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo.

Both Dias and GMZ come from scoring the best two SiegeGG ratings at the North American Challenger League Stage 3, with Dias being the highest-rated player in the North American Stage 3 Challenger League playoffs.

The squad is completed with the signings of fellow former Oxygen Esports player Evan "Yoggah" Nelson and former Parabellum Esports member Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff will have former MIBR coach Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo and former Black Dragons coach Igor "Vivas" Vivas working side by side.

According to Budega, the team "won't have a traditional IGL" and "everyone will be giving crucial insights for our take or execution decisions."

It is difficult to predict how this team is going to do in the North American League, but we are talking of a combination of youth, experience, and hunger — which may lead to success.

Budega and Vivas come from Brazil with plenty of experience and knowledge on their backs. The Brazilian coaching duo had previously worked together for Team oNe before MIBR's acquisition of the roster. It was then that Vivas moved on to sign for Black Dragons.

This will be XSET's new lineup when the North American League kicks off:

Zachary "SpiriTz" Dionne Evan "Yoggah" Nelson Leonardo "Kyno" Figueiredo Lucas "Dias" Dias Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo Igor "Vivas" Vivas