Exclusive: FURY signs former Qconfirm roster

The former Qconfirm roster has been signed by Australian esports organization FURY. The Thai roster was dropped by Qconfirm in Nov. 2021, when the organization shuttered all operations.

FURY had been part of the Oceanic and Brazilian scenes prior, with men's teams in the former and a women's team in the latter.

Most recently, their Australian team had finished top of the Oceanic Challenger League 2021 and had secured promotion to the Oceanic Nationals for 2022. Previously, FURY had also been part of the ESL ANZ Pro League from Season 10 to Season 11.

"I'd say in the APAC South region, I think the Thai fan base is probably one of the strongest in terms of getting behind their organizations, their teams, and really being very supportive," said FURY owner Miles Johnson when asked about the decision to sign this roster.

"I think this team is really strong. I think they haven't shown their full potential in APAC South ... I think last year's results don't accurately reflect what we sort of expect from this team."

The core of this new FURY roster comprises four players and has not changed since May 2018, when it had been playing under Xavier Esports. Past results saw it finish first in the ESL SEA Pro League in all four seasons it played, but the Thai squad only finished seventh in APAC North in 2020 and fifth in APAC South in 2021.

Johnson also pointed to an existing root in Thai esports with FURY's PUBG team and revealed plans for boot camps and "some other stuff" together with their Thai partners. A team house, he continued, is not yet on the cards as the players are still completing their university education.

The poor 2020 and 2021 results were chalked to burnout by FURY captain Chayakorn "Player 619" Tsai, who shed light on his team's decision to sign with the organization.

"Being a part of this organization makes me feel super motivated to fight on with my new goal for the tournaments to come," he said. "Before all of this, I felt really burn out and overwhelmed because I didn’t really have a goal and the will to play on, but now with the new encouragement set, we will give it our all for our team and fans."

His teammate, Sillapakorn "Player 616" Dokmaikhaw agreed, stating that the signing has "ignited our fighting spirit even more". He also revealed that his team had faced a dilemma between signing with a PUBG "power house" like FURY and sticking to a familiar, Thai organization instead.

The new FURY Rainbow Six team is aiming high, with Johnson stating that he believes the team has the capability to qualify for a Six Major in 2022, or even the Six Invitational 2023.

Catch the new FURY roster in action in APAC South soon:

#flag@20:th Chayakorn "Producerboom" Tsai #flag@20:th Sillapakorn "Lycolis" Dokmaikhaw #flag@20:th Chayapat "SpaceHeadOG" Boonyamanop #flag@20:th Surachat "Hajime" Loednaweporn #flag@20:th Pasatron "Darkk" Boonrubasb #flag@20:th Chawit "Mopee" Whangkijthum (Substitute) #flag@20:th Apichat "DomeDominic" Thuengngento (Coach)