SiegeGG Debrief | NOW IN PLANE?! GRYXR KILLS APAC! NEW SI KILL RECORD!

Missed MIBR taking out both SI champs? Gryxr SHREDDING APAC?! Or a new SI kill record?? Catch up on all that happened on the first two days of the Six Invitational 2022 playoffs with Jacki Jing!

Check out all of our other coverage of the Six Invitational in our coverage thread:

