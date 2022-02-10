Six Invitational 2022 Key Takeaways: Day three

Image via Ubisoft

Winners and Losers of the day

Winner: TSM FTX

If you thought TSM FTX lost a step during the regional stages, think again. They burned through BDS and FURIA in quick succession. If they keep playing like how they’ve been playing, they might not lose another map in their group. Today, they rinsed the French BDS roster in one of the quickest 2-0 victories we’ve seen. BDS was hobbled, yes, but they’re still whole. If TSM FTX keep playing like this, they’re a title contender for sure.

Winner: CAG

Every day, there’s a roster that wins our hearts. We look at a team that is outclassed on paper, and they give a top team a hell of a first map, and then they falter down the stretch. Today, it was CAG. CAG are crazy, they’re wild, they’re a bucket of fun. They were so close to upsetting juggernaut Team Liquid, but fell short in the end. Either way – it was so much fun.

Loser: Team oNe

Team oNe have seen better days. That’s the understatement of the tournament thus far. After a year of looking like one of Brazil’s best, a year where they won a Major, oNe are falling down a hill and can’t seem to slow down. Time will tell what happens – but they’re currently on track to be one of the first four team eliminated from SI. That would’ve been unthinkable a week ago.

Stat of the day

Gryxr posts stellar K-D en route to romp over SANDBOX: Pablo “Gryxr” Rebeil notched a ridiculous 1.6 SiegeGG Rating, 22 kills, and only eight deaths against SANDBOX. The victory is Soniqs’ first international best-of-three win, and with two games to go, the NAL title contenders are looking scary. Statistically, Soniqs owe their prowess to Gryxr, who currently leads the tournament in Rating.

Day four games to watch

Spacestation vs. CAG

Always. Watch. CAG. Especially against Spacestation, who are a mechanically talented, regimented team in their own right. This one’s going to be a fun one, a bit of a clash of styles matchup, but mostly fun.

NiP vs. Soniqs

NiP and Soniqs have a bit of a history together. In the Sweden Major’s group stage, NiP won both best-of-one bouts 7-2, 7-5. It’s time to nail down how much Soniqs have improved, how well NiP have recovered from their early-stage slump, or both.