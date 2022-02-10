Skip navigation (Press enter)
News ticker
team a logo FAZE 3:1 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FLCN 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FW7M 0:2 SCRT team b logo·team a logo FAZE 2:1 FLCN team b logo·team a logo WC 0:2 SCRT team b logo·

New Rainbow Six Extraction skins for Lion, Capitão, Tachanka, Rook, and more

New week, new Rainbow Six Extraction bundles.

feature image
David Via

It's Thursday, which only means one thing: more Rainbow Six Extraction skins have dropped in the game!

Many players are already asking for these to hit the Siege version, but that's highly unlikely right now. In Siege, these shiny skins would put you in a very delicate spot. Opponents would easily spot you if you used them. Meanwhile, that doesn't matter in Extraction so the skins are getting even crazier.

Read more: New Rainbow Six Extraction skins have just arrived

Let's have a look at this week's skins!

Capitão - Mighty Cyclops

body image

Great headgear, but imagine wearing it in a ranked game in Siege. Everyone would spot you, including that guy who uses Doc just to spawnpeek. However, it is a great outfit to kill Archaeans.

Doc - Hot Pursuit

body image

Honestly, this one isn't anything special. This really looks like Doc's standard look. There are better options out there for him.

Finka - Impermeable

body image

Finka has now another golden skin in the game, and it really looks awesome. This is honestly a cool bundle that could also be moved to Siege.

Fuze - Diy Ronin

body image

Fuze's new bundle is a pizza box. Yep, that's right. He is hotter than ever before. Really cool concept that, again, could be seen in Siege in the near future.

Hibana - Cosmopolis

body image

Compared to the rest of Hibana's skin, this could be seen as a downgrade. However, it still looks cool. Another option to use when using Hibana in Extraction.

IQ - Fired Up

body image

Not the greatest skin due to the small details but the headgear looks fire. Another option to rock when using IQ.

Jäger - Warworn

body image

Another bundle that could be seen in Siege. We are not sure if these will be much used in Extraction, as these aren't that colorful and bright, but again: another option to consider.

Lion - Gilded

body image

The best one of the week, honestly. Lion's headgear is shiny and honestly a bit comical. Everything that a headgear needs to be a fan-favorite in Extraction. It honestly looks like honey got dumped on his head.

Nomad - Sable

body image

Nomad's Sable skin is another that has everything to be used in Siege. However, it would be especially dangerous on Villa.

Pulse - Neo-Noir

body image

Pulse getting another Extraction skin is not news. This one doesn't look as bizarre as the rest, but it does the trick.

Rook - Spationaute

body image

Rook is ready to leave the planet. He is tired of facing Archaeans every day. Jokes aside, very cool concept — absolutely one of my favorites.

Sledge - Tac Flashback

body image

Smoke got the same skin last week, so Sledge couldn't be an exception. Honestly, not a huge fan of this one — too standard for Extraction. But hey, it's there. It's almost like making new skins every single week means there won't be room for endless creativity.

Smoke - Iron Lung

body image

An awesome new concept for Smoke, who looks ready to kill more Archaeans. This legendary bundle can be purchased for 900 R6 Credits.

Tachanka - Enfant Terrible

body image

This skin is clearly inspired by Rabbid, another Ubisoft production. The headgear is the most notable thing in the bundle, and possibly the best reason to purchase the bundle. Unless you're like me and can't stand Rabbids.

#News#Newcomer#Extraction